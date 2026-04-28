Kerala Shutdown: Dalit Student’s Death Sparks Protests, Life Hit As Shops & Banks Close

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala shutdown protested Dalit student's alleged caste harassment death.

Dental student Nithin Raj died after alleged faculty discrimination.

Two faculty members charged with abetment of suicide, atrocity.

Protesters demand compensation, justice, and High Court investigation.

Kerala Shutdown: A state-wide shutdown called by Dalit organisations brought parts of Kerala to a standstill on Tuesday, as protests intensified over the death of 22-year-old dental student Nithin Raj. The hartal, observed from 6 am to 6 pm, reflects mounting anger and demands for accountability following allegations of caste-based harassment that preceded his death.

Raj, a first-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student at a private college in Kannur, died on April 10 after jumping from a college building. His family and friends have alleged that persistent discrimination by faculty members pushed him to take the extreme step, triggering protests across the state.

Kerala Statewide Protest Gains Momentum

The shutdown has been backed by 52 organisations, including the Justice for Nithin Raj Action Council. While organisers stated that essential services would remain unaffected and no vehicles would be forcibly stopped, disruptions were reported in several districts.

In parts of Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, activists were seen blocking roads and urging businesses to shut down. Although two-wheelers were largely allowed to pass, instances of traffic obstruction and forced closures highlighted the intensity of the protest.

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Legal Action

Authorities have registered a case against two faculty members, M.K. Ram and Sangeetha, under charges of abetment of suicide, along with provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complaint stems from allegations that the student faced caste-based harassment within the institution.



The case has drawn widespread attention, with protests erupting across Kerala as student groups and rights organisations demand swift and transparent action.

“Institutional Murder” Claim and Demands

The action council has described Raj’s death as an “institutional murder”, arguing that systemic discrimination within educational institutions played a decisive role. Protesters have put forward a series of demands, including Rs 10 crore in compensation for the family, strict punishment for the accused, and a High Court-monitored investigation to ensure impartiality.

The use of the term “institutional murder” underscores the gravity with which Dalit organisations view the incident, framing it as part of a broader pattern of exclusion and bias.

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Renewed Focus On Campus Inequality

The shutdown has disrupted daily life across multiple districts, but it has also amplified a larger conversation about caste discrimination in higher education. Activists argue that Raj’s death is not an isolated case but a reflection of systemic issues that continue to affect marginalised communities.