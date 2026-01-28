Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shashi Tharoor Plays Down CPI(M) Speculation, Cites ‘Bad Timing’ For Skipping Congress Meet

Shashi Tharoor dismissed speculation about joining CPI(M), citing bad timing for missing a Congress meeting and received the invitation late, having already booked a flight from Dubai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has declined to comment on reports suggesting his speculative leanings toward the CPI(M), but clarified that his absence from the high-level Congress meeting in New Delhi was simply a matter of bad timing.

Responding to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, Tharoor said he intends to speak "directly" to the party leadership about his views, noting that the Parliament session commencing on Wednesday would be the perfect time for those discussions. The Congress Working Committee member addressed speculations that he had snubbed the "strategic meeting" of the party, held earlier in the day at top party leader Sonia Gandhi's residence in the national capital.

According to Tharoor, the invitation arrived too late for him to change his plans. "I was only invited to the strategic meeting a day or two ago," he explained. "By that time, I had already booked my flight to return from Dubai," he added. He also blamed the media for speculative reports. On Monday, Tharoor said he had seen reports claiming that he had held discussions with individuals associated with the CPI(M) in Dubai, but declined to comment on the matter. While the ruling CPI(M) dismissed questions about any discussion of Tharoor joining the party as mere speculation, the Congress maintained that he is a senior leader, any issues he may have would be resolved, and denied that he was quitting the grand old organisation. PTI TGB ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Shashi Tharoor absent from the Congress meeting?

Shashi Tharoor missed the Congress meeting due to a scheduling conflict. He had already booked his flight from Dubai before receiving the invitation.

Has Shashi Tharoor commented on reports of him leaning towards the CPI(M)?

Shashi Tharoor has declined to comment on reports suggesting his speculative leanings toward the CPI(M), calling them mere speculation.

When does Shashi Tharoor plan to discuss his views with party leadership?

Shashi Tharoor intends to speak directly to the party leadership about his views. He believes the upcoming Parliament session is the perfect time for these discussions.

Did Shashi Tharoor snub the Congress strategic meeting?

No, Shashi Tharoor stated that the invitation to the meeting arrived too late for him to change his travel plans.

Published at : 28 Jan 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Shashi Tharoor
