HomeNewsIndiaCongress MP Shafi Parambil, Leaders Injured In Police Lathi-Charge In Kerala's Perambra

Congress MP Shafi Parambil, Leaders Injured In Police Lathi-Charge In Kerala's Perambra

In Kozhikode, Kerala, Congress MP Shafi Parambil and others were injured in a police lathi-charge after Congress and CPI(M) rallies clashed following a Congress-called hartal.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 10 (PTI) Congress MP Shafi Parambil and several party leaders were injured on Friday when police resorted to a lathi-charge after Congress and CPI(M) rallies came face-to-face at Perambra.

Police said around 10 of their personnel were also injured in the clashes with Congress workers.

The confrontation followed a hartal called by the Congress to protest Thursday’s police action against its leaders and Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) activists after violence erupted over the college union election at CKGM Government College, Perambra.

In the polls, the Students Federation of India (SFI), affiliated to the CPI(M), won 15 seats, while the KSU and its ally, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), secured five.

However, the United Democratic Front (UDF) bloc bagged the chairman’s post, sparking clashes between rival groups that later spilled into Perambra town.

After the hartal ended at 6 pm on Friday, the Congress organised a rally, while the CPI(M) also held a march alleging their leaders were attacked.

The two groups came face to face near the Perambra bus stand area, prompting police to intervene.

As violence broke out, police used lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Videos from the spot showed Parambil with a bleeding nose, while several senior Congress leaders also sustained injuries.

Addressing supporters with blood on his face, Parambil accused police of "acting as CPI(M) loyalists" and warned that the ruling party would face a “greater defeat.” He also alleged the government would be exposed over the Sabarimala gold controversy.

Congress leaders alleged the lathi-charge was unprovoked and that Parambil was specifically targeted. The injured leaders were taken to hospitals in Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph announced a state-wide protest against the police action. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Kerala CONGRESS
