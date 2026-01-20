Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSabarimala Temple Closes As Mandala–Makaravilakku Pilgrimage Season Concludes Peacefully

Sabarimala Temple Closes As Mandala–Makaravilakku Pilgrimage Season Concludes Peacefully

The Sabarimala temple closed Tuesday morning, concluding the two-month pilgrimage season.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 02:09 PM (IST)

Sabarimala, Jan 20 (PTI) The Sabarimala temple was closed on Tuesday morning, bringing the over two-month-long Mandala–Makaravilakku pilgrimage season to a peaceful end.

The temple doors were closed at 6.45 am after the darshan of the Pandalam Royal Representative, Punartham Nal Narayana Varma.

According to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials, the temple was opened at 5 am for the final rituals.

Ganapathi Homam was performed at the eastern mandapam, following the traditional customs.

After this, the Thiruvabharanam return procession began its journey back to the Pandalam Srambikkal Palace.

“A 30-member team led by Periyaswami Maruthuvana Sivankutty is carrying the sacred ornaments along the same route they came. They are expected to reach Pandalam on January 23,” TDB officials said.

Chief Priest (Melsanthi) E D Prasad Namboothiri performed Vibhuti abhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa.

The idol was adorned with a Rudraksha mala and a yoga staff was placed in the hand.

After chanting the sacred Harivarasanam, the lamps were put out and the sanctum was closed.

The bunch of keys was then handed over to the Pandalam Royal Representative.

Later, after descending the holy eighteen steps and performing the customary rituals, the Royal Representative handed over the keys to Sabarimala Administrative Officer S Srinivasan in the presence of Devaswom Executive Officer O G Biju and the Melsanthi.

“The money pouch meant for the expenses of the monthly pooja was also handed over as per tradition,” TDB officials added.

With the Royal Representative leaving for the Pandalam Palace, the pilgrimage season officially came to an end.

TDB officials said the season passed off smoothly with the cooperation of devotees, police, and various government departments. PTI TGB ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sabarimala Kerala
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget