Kerala School Bus Hits Into Roadside Wall In Thiruvananthapuram, 3 Children Injured

HomeNewsIndiaKerala School Bus Hits Into Roadside Wall In Thiruvananthapuram, 3 Children Injured

A school bus in Thiruvananthapuram, carrying 50 children, crashed into a wall due to a mechanical failure.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (PTI) Three children suffered minor injuries on Wednesday morning when their school bus rammed into a wall here due to some mechanical problem, police said.

The incident occurred near Vizhinjam at around 8.30 am, police said.

There were around 50 children in the bus of a private school and 20 of them were taken for treatment, as many of them were scared and shocked by the accident, an officer of Vizhinjam police station said.

Only three of them had minor injuries and are currently undergoing treatment, while the rest were discharged, he said.

The officer said that according to the driver, due to some mechanical issue, the vehicle was going towards the left and he could not control it, leading it to ram into a wall on the roadside.

"We will inspect the vehicle and if any issues are found, a case will be registered," the officer added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
