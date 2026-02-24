Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Keralam’ To Replace Kerala? Union Cabinet Likely To Consider Name Change Ahead Of Assembly Polls

‘Keralam’ To Replace Kerala? Union Cabinet Likely To Consider Name Change Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Union Cabinet may approve renaming Kerala to “Keralam,” aligning the state’s official name with its Malayalam identity ahead of polls.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Union Cabinet is likely to consider a proposal to officially rename Kerala as “Keralam,” a development that comes months ahead of the state’s Assembly elections due before May. The move follows repeated resolutions by the Kerala Legislative Assembly seeking constitutional changes to reflect the state’s Malayalam name across all recognised languages.

If the Cabinet grants approval, the change would require an amendment to the First Schedule of the Constitution under Article 3, formally replacing “Kerala” with “Keralam” in all languages listed in the Eighth Schedule.

Kerala Assembly’s Constitutional Push

The renaming effort was spearheaded in 2024 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who argued that “Keralam” is the authentic Malayalam name of the state and better represents its linguistic and historical character.

“This Assembly requests the Centre to take immediate steps to amend it as ‘Keralam’ under Article 3 of the Constitution and have it renamed as ‘Keralam’ in all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule,” Vijayan said while moving the resolution, as per a report on Times of India.

After the Union Home Ministry suggested technical revisions, the Assembly passed the proposal again on June 25, 2024, incorporating the recommended modifications. The updated resolution was then forwarded to the Centre for consideration. At the state level, necessary adjustments in official records have already been approved, subject to constitutional clearance.

Rare Cross-Party Backing

The proposal has garnered unusual cross-party consensus within the state. On January 24, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar publicly thanked Vijayan for responding positively to his letter supporting the change.

Chandrasekhar shared the Chief Minister’s reply on social media, stating that “Keralam” more accurately reflects the state’s history, language and cultural roots. The bipartisan endorsement has added political momentum to the initiative ahead of the elections.

Cabinet Meeting At Seva Tirtha

The anticipated discussion is set to take place at a symbolic venue in New Delhi. The Union Cabinet will meet for the first time at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new office complex, Seva Tirtha, which now houses the Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Secretariat, reported The Mint. The previous Cabinet meeting was held on February 13 at South Block before operations shifted to the new premises.

If approved, the renaming would mark a significant constitutional amendment, aligning the state’s official designation with its Malayalam identity. Supporters view it as a cultural affirmation, while its timing — close to Assembly polls — adds a political dimension to the decision.

Related Video

Avimukteshwaranand Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Filed in Allahabad High Court

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed new name for Kerala?

The Union Cabinet is likely to consider a proposal to officially rename Kerala as 'Keralam'. This name is considered the authentic Malayalam name for the state.

What is the process for renaming Kerala?

If approved by the Union Cabinet, the renaming would require an amendment to the First Schedule of the Constitution under Article 3. This would formally replace 'Kerala' with 'Keralam' in all recognized languages.

Who initiated the move to rename Kerala?

The renaming effort was spearheaded by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2024. The Kerala Legislative Assembly has passed resolutions seeking this constitutional change.

Has there been political support for the renaming proposal?

Yes, the proposal has received unusual cross-party consensus within Kerala. Even the Kerala BJP president has publicly supported the change, citing historical and cultural accuracy.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Keralam’ To Replace Kerala? Union Cabinet Likely To Consider Name Change Ahead Of Assembly Polls
‘Keralam’ To Replace Kerala? Union Cabinet Likely To Consider Name Change Ahead Of Assembly Polls
India
Canada Initiates To Revoke 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana's Citizenship Ahead Of PM Carney’s India Trip
Canada Initiates To Revoke 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana's Citizenship Ahead Of PM Carney’s India Trip
India
Major Mishap Averted In Andaman & Nicobar As Pawan Hans Helicopter Makes Emergency Sea Landing
Major Mishap Averted In Andaman & Nicobar As Pawan Hans Helicopter Makes Emergency Sea Landing
India
'Rs 8L Loan, Farmland Sold': Patient, Doctor’s Death In Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Families Shattered
'Rs 8L Loan, Farmland Sold': Patient, Doctor’s Death In Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Families Shattered
Advertisement

Videos

Avimukteshwaranand Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Filed in Allahabad High Court
Namaz Controversy: Uproar During Hanuman Chalisa Recital at Lucknow University
Namaz Controversy: Bajrang Dal and VHP to Recite Hanuman Chalisa at Lal Baradari
Campus Controversy: Namaz Row Escalates at Lucknow University, Hindu Groups Announce Hanuman Chalisa Recital
AI Summit: Crime Branch to Probe AI Summit Protest Case, IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Chib Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget