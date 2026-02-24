Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Union Cabinet is likely to consider a proposal to officially rename Kerala as “Keralam,” a development that comes months ahead of the state’s Assembly elections due before May. The move follows repeated resolutions by the Kerala Legislative Assembly seeking constitutional changes to reflect the state’s Malayalam name across all recognised languages.

If the Cabinet grants approval, the change would require an amendment to the First Schedule of the Constitution under Article 3, formally replacing “Kerala” with “Keralam” in all languages listed in the Eighth Schedule.

Kerala Assembly’s Constitutional Push

The renaming effort was spearheaded in 2024 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who argued that “Keralam” is the authentic Malayalam name of the state and better represents its linguistic and historical character.

“This Assembly requests the Centre to take immediate steps to amend it as ‘Keralam’ under Article 3 of the Constitution and have it renamed as ‘Keralam’ in all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule,” Vijayan said while moving the resolution, as per a report on Times of India.

After the Union Home Ministry suggested technical revisions, the Assembly passed the proposal again on June 25, 2024, incorporating the recommended modifications. The updated resolution was then forwarded to the Centre for consideration. At the state level, necessary adjustments in official records have already been approved, subject to constitutional clearance.

Rare Cross-Party Backing

The proposal has garnered unusual cross-party consensus within the state. On January 24, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar publicly thanked Vijayan for responding positively to his letter supporting the change.

Chandrasekhar shared the Chief Minister’s reply on social media, stating that “Keralam” more accurately reflects the state’s history, language and cultural roots. The bipartisan endorsement has added political momentum to the initiative ahead of the elections.

Cabinet Meeting At Seva Tirtha

The anticipated discussion is set to take place at a symbolic venue in New Delhi. The Union Cabinet will meet for the first time at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new office complex, Seva Tirtha, which now houses the Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Secretariat, reported The Mint. The previous Cabinet meeting was held on February 13 at South Block before operations shifted to the new premises.

If approved, the renaming would mark a significant constitutional amendment, aligning the state’s official designation with its Malayalam identity. Supporters view it as a cultural affirmation, while its timing — close to Assembly polls — adds a political dimension to the decision.