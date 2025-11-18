Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Hit, Eye Injured’: Maoist Undertrials Begin Hunger Strike Alleging Assault In Kerala Prison

‘Hit, Eye Injured’: Maoist Undertrials Begin Hunger Strike Alleging Assault In Kerala Prison

Maoist undertrials in Viyyur jail are hunger striking, alleging a violent assault by wardens after Manoj, an inmate, protested verbal abuse against another prisoner.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A group of Maoist undertrial prisoners has begun a three-day hunger strike inside Viyyur’s high-security jail in Thrissur, Kerala, alleging they were subjected to a violent assault by prison wardens. The protest was triggered by the condition of Manoj, an undertrial from Thrissur, who was transferred to Poojappura Jail after the incident and has continued his fast even while receiving medical treatment. He is demanding legal action against the personnel accused of attacking him.

Following Manoj’s transfer, fellow inmates Thiruvengadam and Karthi also joined the protest from within Viyyur Jail. Prison authorities have since requested a medical report from the NIA court as scrutiny around the incident intensifies, as per a report on Mathrubhumi.

Maoist Prisoners In Kerala Launch Hunger Strike

According to complaints submitted to the court, the confrontation occurred on November 13 when Manoj objected to alleged verbal abuse directed at another inmate, Asharudeen, who is serving a life term in the Coimbatore blast case. Both Manoj and Asharudeen were reportedly locked in a cell and beaten for nearly four hours late that night. Friends who later met Manoj with court permission claim he suffered grave injuries, including loss of vision in his left eye and multiple wounds.

Prison officials initially alleged that Manoj had attacked the wardens, registering a case against him and Asharudeen before moving him to Poojappura. Meanwhile, human rights activists who attempted to meet Manoj were told he was undergoing treatment at the medical college. They later obtained his testimony with the court’s approval, further amplifying concerns about custodial violence.

The NIA court had earlier instructed prison authorities to produce Manoj, but he remained unavailable due to continuing medical care. Officials failed to submit the required medical report, prompting the court to issue a show cause notice on Monday, directing them to provide the doctor’s findings without further delay.

Complaints over the incident have been escalated to Justice for Prisoners, the Human Rights Commission, and senior police officials, who are now monitoring the case as calls grow for an independent investigation.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Terror Attack
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Attack
Cities
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Cities
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
Cities
3 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway
3 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Breaking: Major Mecca-Medina Bus-Tanker Crash Kills 42 Hyderabad Pilgrims, Owaisi Reacted
Breaking | Tensions Grip Medina As Mecca-Medina Bus Crashes Into Diesel Tanker
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget