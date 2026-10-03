Kerala Police Book CPM MLA V Joy, Ex-Minister Kadakampally Surendran Over Death Threats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police charged MLA Joy, ex-minister Surendran for provocative speeches.

Speeches during protest demanded officer removal after lathicharge.

Leaders allegedly threatened police officers with death and violence.

Case filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for intimidation, rioting.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (PTI) Police registered a case against CPI(M) MLA V Joy and former minister Kadakampally Surendran for allegedly delivering provocative speeches, including threats to kill police officers, during a protest march here, officials said.

The case was registered on a petition filed by Youth Congress leader Renjith Raveendran.

According to the FIR, Joy and Surendran, along with around 200 CPI(M) workers, conducted a protest march demanding the removal of Cantonment Police Station House Officer Satheesh Kumar and Sub Inspector Gokul G on Thursday night.

The protest was held following a lathicharge at the Kerala University men's hostel compound after a clash between SFI and Youth Congress activists on September 30.

"Following the march, while addressing the participating CPI(M) workers in front of the AG's Office, Joy delivered a hate-filled and provocative speech with the deliberate intention of inciting rioting and killing police officers. He incited his followers and others towards rioting by threatening that 'a murder will be committed'. Consequently, violent workers at the scene created a disturbance and attacked the police," the FIR said.

The FIR alleged that Surendran also issued a death threat.

"Accused issued a criminal death threat, stating that 'when Cantonment CI Satheesh Kumar and SI Gokul return home after midnight work, they will be eliminated before they can caress their children,' thereby creating a law-and-order issue, attempting to induce fear among police officers and the public, and seeking to demoralise police officers," it said.

The case was registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to provocation with the intent or knowledge that it could lead to a riot and criminal intimidation involving threats of death, grievous hurt or destruction of property.

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