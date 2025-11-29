Kerala: 90-Year-Old Independent Candidate Campaigns Door-to-Door For Panchayat Polls

Kochi, Nov 29 (PTI) An elderly man can be seen waking slowly and visiting houses in Ashamannoor village here holding a black clutch bag in his hands now-a-days.

Amidst the frenzy campaigns of major political parties, the 90-year-old, in his white shirt and dhoti, is seeking votes in his trembling voice--not for anyone else but for himself.

He is Narayanan Nair, an independent candidate who is seeking a mandate from the second ward of Ashamannoor village panchayat in the December local body polls in the state.

A retired government employee, Nair is trying his electoral luck for the first time.

While candidates of major political parties are accompanied by a group of party activists and supporters, the nonagenarian can be seen visiting houses alone and seeking to vote for himself.

When asked what prompted him to take a decision to contest an election at this advanced age, Nair said age is not a barrier for anything.

He also said he had a vision for the development of his ward.

"I want to do many things for my ward. It will be possible only if I become an elected member," he told the media.

While seeing a woman standing in front of her house, Nair went to her and requested, "Please vote for me. My symbol is Kettle." The woman held his hand with love and replied politely: "We have known you all these years. We will definitely vote for you." The others also responded in a similar warm way to Nair's vote request.

The senior man was not hesitant to go and seek a vote when two youngsters were seen standing by the roadside. They also responded positively and appreciated the spirit of Nair. "This is the beauty of our democracy," one of them said.

When asked why he does not use posters or flex board for his campaign, Nair had a firm reply.

"If I erect a huge flex board by the roadside inviting people to the marriage of my son or daughter, no one is going to come. They will come only if I invite them directly going their houses. In the same way, I believe in meeting people directly and seeking their votes," he said.

He also said he is looking upto the civic polls with confidence and hope.

The two-phased local body polls in Kerala will be held on December 9 and 11. The result will be declared on December 13. PTI LGK KH

