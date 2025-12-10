No Bike, No Ride, Still Gets A Fine: Kerala Woman Charged Rs 1,000 For ‘Helmetless Travel’

A woman in Mannarkkad was left utterly perplexed after receiving a Rs 1,000 traffic fine for riding a scooter without a helmet — despite not owning a two-wheeler or even knowing how to ride one. The unexpected notice from the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) sparked confusion in the household, eventually revealing a case of mistaken identity involving another family with the same name.

Notice Shows Two Men On A Scooter, Not The Woman Fined

The penalty notice, addressed to Sumaiyya, wife of Haneefa, alleged that she had been riding a scooter without a helmet. The family was stunned upon opening the postal communication, which claimed the violation had been captured on a highway surveillance camera at Panayampadam, as per a report on Mathrubhumi.

Though the address on the notice matched their home details, the photograph attached told a different story. It showed two men riding a scooter — both bareheaded — contradicting the allegation made against Sumaiyya.

Family Approaches RTO, Confusion Deepens

When the family took the notice to the Mannarkkad RTO, officials confirmed that the stored address indeed matched their records, resulting in the Rs 1,000 fine being issued in their name. With no clear explanation, Haneefa checked the vehicle registration information via the MVD website, hoping to identify the scooter’s actual owner.

Mix-Up Traced To Another Woman With Same Name

That search led him to the phone number of the rightful owner — and the puzzle finally made sense. The vehicle owner’s wife was also named Sumaiyya, and the couple shared the same family surname. They lived in Kanjirapuzha, and it was the husband who regularly rode the scooter seen in the footage.

Realising the error, Haneefa contacted the other family and informed them of the misdirected notice. He later noted that the confusion likely stemmed from a mix-up in postal addresses, which caused the fine to be delivered to the wrong household.