Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil On Police Scanner For 'Stalking, Criminal Intimidation'

HomeNewsIndiaKerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil On Police Scanner For 'Stalking, Criminal Intimidation'

The FIR against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was based on notice of Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights along with 9 other complaints submitted by politicians and activists.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A case has been registered against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on charges of stalking and criminal intimidation, the Kerala Crime Branch confirmed on Wednesday. The FIR, filed and submitted in court, invokes Sections 78(2) (stalking) and 352 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Additionally, provisions under Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act (KP Act) have also been applied.

Officials said the FIR was lodged following a notice issued by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, along with nine separate complaints submitted by politicians and social activists.

 

On the suspension of Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, Kerala Leader of Opposition and Congress leader VD Satheesan told ANI that the party had taken strong action based on its conviction. He said that after consultations, Congress leaders had unanimously decided to suspend Mamkootathil from the party and remove him from the Youth Congress presidentship. 

"The CPM is not doing such things, nor is the BJP, but Congress has taken such a step," he said. 

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Kerala Rahul Mamkootathil
