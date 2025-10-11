Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Minister Suggests Eating Wild Boar Meat To Curb Crop Damage, Cites Legal Hurdles

Kerala's Agriculture Minister P Prasad believes allowing consumption of wild boar meat could curb crop destruction.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Alappuzha (Kerala), Oct 11 (PTI) Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad on Saturday claimed the growing menace of wild boars destroying crops could be tackled more effectively if people were allowed to consume their meat.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Paalamel village panchayat in this coastal district, Prasad said the existing central law, however, does not permit it.

"In my opinion, people should be allowed to eat the meat of wild boars killed in agricultural fields," he claimed.

"If people have the permission to kill wild boars and eat their meat, the issue can be resolved much faster. But the current law does not allow this," he added.

The minister also pointed out that the wild boar is not an endangered species.

Prasad's remarks came days after the Kerala Assembly passed a bill to amend the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, aimed at reducing the increasing incidents of human-animal conflict in the state. PTI LGK SSK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Kerala
