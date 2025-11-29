Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMentally Unwell Man Trespasses Into Pangode Military Camp In Kerala; Detained

Mentally Unwell Man Trespasses Into Pangode Military Camp In Kerala; Detained

A mentally unsound man in his 20s from West Bengal trespassed into the Pangode military camp in Thiruvananthapuram.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 (PTI) A person of unsound mind trespassed into the Pangode military camp in the Kerala capital, police said on Saturday.

The man, who is in his 20s and a native of West Bengal, was caught from inside the camp by military personnel on Friday night.

A Defence source said that it was not clear how he entered the camp, but it was not through the main entrance.

"He was questioned by Military Intelligence and then handed over to the police. He appeared to be of unsound mind," the source said.

An officer of Poojappura police station said that the man was mentally unsound and was not saying anything else other than that he was a Bengal native.

He said that police were trying to find out how he arrived in the state and why he entered the military camp.

"Currently, he is in preventive detention," the officer said. PTI HMP KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Kerala
