Mentally Unwell Man Trespasses Into Pangode Military Camp In Kerala; Detained

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 (PTI) A person of unsound mind trespassed into the Pangode military camp in the Kerala capital, police said on Saturday.

The man, who is in his 20s and a native of West Bengal, was caught from inside the camp by military personnel on Friday night.

A Defence source said that it was not clear how he entered the camp, but it was not through the main entrance.

"He was questioned by Military Intelligence and then handed over to the police. He appeared to be of unsound mind," the source said.

An officer of Poojappura police station said that the man was mentally unsound and was not saying anything else other than that he was a Bengal native.

He said that police were trying to find out how he arrived in the state and why he entered the military camp.

"Currently, he is in preventive detention," the officer said. PTI HMP KH