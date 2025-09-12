Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia3,000 Grooms For 200 Brides: Kerala's Mass Wedding Predicament Forces Panchayat To Stop Male Entries

Payyavoor Mangalyam, an initiative of Payyavoor Grama Panchayat in Kerala, facilitates mass weddings for all castes and faiths.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Payyavoor Grama Panchayat in Kerala’s Kannur district has rolled out an ambitious community wedding initiative titled Payyavoor Mangalyam, aimed at helping young people from all castes and faiths realise their marriage aspirations with dignity and support. Launched on August 1 in partnership with the Single Women Welfare Association, the program provides an inclusive platform for mass weddings. Panchayat officials circulated a model application form through social media, the local office, and grassroots outreach by association members.

'3,000 Grooms For 200 Brides'

While the deadline for submissions officially closed on Wednesday, authorities have kept the process open exclusively for women due to a striking gender imbalance. According to organizers, over 3,000 men have registered so far, including applicants from neighbouring districts, but only about 200 women have come forward, as per a report on Mathrubhumi. As a result, new male applications have been temporarily suspended while efforts continue to encourage more women to apply.

Interested women can still submit applications to the Kannur District Widow Welfare Association, located at the NGO Union Building near the Old Bus Stand in Kannur (PIN 670001), reported India Today.

Panchayat President Saju Xavier confirmed that the initiative has drawn state-wide interest and said that matching of registered applicants will begin within the next two days. The mass wedding ceremony itself is planned for October, following discussions within the Panchayat.

Officials say the project has sparked important conversations about social welfare, gender participation, and the role of local governance in enabling life milestones. To ensure accessibility, the application form remains available through the Single Women Welfare Association, with organizers actively seeking broader participation from women across the state.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kannur Kerala
