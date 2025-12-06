Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Man Sets Fire To Gas Cylinder On Parked Truck; Major Disaster Averted In Kottayam

Kerala Man Sets Fire To Gas Cylinder On Parked Truck; Major Disaster Averted In Kottayam

A 33-year-old man, possibly mentally distressed, ignited a gas cylinder on a parked truck in Kottayam, Kerala, early Saturday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kottayam(Kerala), Dec 6 (PTI) A 33-year-old man climbed onto a parked truck carrying cooking gas cylinders and set fire to one of them near Thalayolaparambu in the small hours of Saturday, police said. The incident occurred around 12.30 am, they said.

The fire and rescue personnel soon arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, averting a major disaster.

According to police, the man is suspected to be under mental distress as he claimed that he was walking from Ernakulam to his home in Marangattupilly here when he saw the truck on the roadside.

An FIR under sections 329(3)(criminal trespass),324(2)(mischief),326(f)(mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was lodged against him.

Police said that the man was formally arrested, but will be released on station bail as the offences he is accused of are bailable.

"His family is here at the station and he will be released to them," the officer said.

In the FIR, police have said that the man opened the seal of one of the gas cylinders and set fire to it with the knowledge that his act was dangerous to those living in the area.

According to the company transporting the cooking gas cylinders, it suffered a loss of Rs 2,300 in the incident. PTI HMP ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Kerala
