HomeNewsIndiaMahout Dies After Being Attacked By Elephant At Kerala Rehab Centre

Mahout Dies After Being Attacked By Elephant At Kerala Rehab Centre

A 27-year-old mahout died at the Kottoor elephant rehabilitation center near Neyyar dam on Thursday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 03:42 PM (IST)

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (PTI) A 27-year-old mahout was killed by a jumbo at the Kottoor elephant rehabilitation centre near the Neyyar dam on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9.40 am when the mahout was bathing the elephant at the reservoir, police said.

The jumbo hit the man with its trunk, pushing him under the water, and he drowned as a result, they said.

He was taken to the nearby hospital, but his life could not be saved, police said.

The victim had been working at the rehabilitation centre as a mahout for couple of years, they added. PTI HMP ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Feb 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
