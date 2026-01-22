Sunita Williams Arrives In Kozhikode To Attend Inaugural Event Of Kerala Literature Festival

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSunita Williams Arrives In Kozhikode To Attend Inaugural Event Of Kerala Literature Festival

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is attending the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) in Kozhikode from January 22-25.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 01:57 PM (IST)

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 22 (PTI): Noted NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has arrived here to attend the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) organised by DC Books.

Williams arrived in Kozhikode on Wednesday night and is expected to take part in various events of the festival till January 25.

According to the KLF schedule, she will attend the inaugural event on Thursday evening along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Other speakers at the inaugural event include Kerala Tourism Minister P A Muhammad Riyas, Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Kozhikode Mayor O Sadashivan, poet K Satchidanandan, actress Bhavana, actor Prakash Raj, Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson of The Hindu Group, bureaucrat Divya S Iyer, German Consul General Achim Burkart, Dr Marla Stukenberg of the Goethe Institute, Dr Sayed Ibrahim and A Pradeepkumar.

Later in the night, Williams will speak at a session titled “Dreams Reach Orbit: Meet the Astronaut Who Touched the Sky”, moderated by Preeti Choudhry.

On Friday morning, she will take part in an interaction under the Children’s KLF titled “Once Upon a Time in Space”, moderated by actress Rima Kallingal.

On January 25 morning, Williams will participate in a conversation titled “Astronaut’s Odyssey”, moderated by Barkha Dutt.

In the evening, she will attend another session titled “When Earth Can’t Keep You Down”, moderated by writer Manu S Pillai. PTI TBA TBA ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
