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English NewsNewsIndiaHeavy Rains Batter Kerala; Dam Shutters Opened, Flood And Landslide Alerts Issued

Heavy Rains Batter Kerala; Dam Shutters Opened, Flood And Landslide Alerts Issued

Heavy rain and gusty winds lashed several parts of Kerala, prompting the opening of Pambla Dam shutters and triggering flood and landslide alerts.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heavy rains lashed Kerala, causing inundation and property damage.
  • Pambla Dam opened; authorities issued widespread rain, flood warnings.
  • Residents urged to evacuate vulnerable areas, follow safety advisories.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 4 (PTI) Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed several parts of Kerala on Saturday, leading to a rise in water levels in many rivers and dams, inundation in low-lying areas, and damage to property, prompting authorities to issue alerts and precautionary measures.

In Palakkad district, compound walls of two houses collapsed following heavy rainfall, while northern parts of Kozhikode, particularly the high ranges, witnessed intense downpours.

In Idukki district, authorities opened the shutters of the Pambla Dam as a precaution after heavy rainfall in the catchment areas led to a rise in the reservoir's water level, authorities said.

Residents living along both banks of the Periyar River were advised to remain vigilant, while officials were directed to take all necessary safety measures.

Disaster management authority warned moderate to intense rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph was likely in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

They warned that heavy rains could lead to waterlogging on major roads, poor visibility affecting traffic, flooding in low-lying areas and riverbanks, uprooting of trees causing disruptions to the power sector, partial damage to houses and huts, and an increased risk of landslides and landslips.

Authorities also cautioned that rough weather could adversely affect people and livestock and damage unsecured structures along the coastline.

Meanwhile, the Thrissur district administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Saturday in view of the heavy rainfall.

The State Disaster Management Authority urged people living in landslide-, landslip- and flash flood-prone areas to shift to safer places as directed by local authorities.

Those residing along riverbanks and downstream of dams were also advised to remain alert and move to relief camps if instructed by the authorities.

The advisory further urged residents of weak or poorly secured houses to exercise caution due to the possibility of strong winds uprooting trees and damaging electric poles.

Officials also appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow directions issued by district authorities. PTI LGK ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What weather conditions prompted alerts in Kerala?

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed several parts of Kerala on Saturday. This led to authorities issuing alerts and precautionary measures.

What impacts did the heavy rains have in Kerala?

Heavy rains led to rising water levels, inundation in low-lying areas, and property damage. In Idukki, the Pambla Dam shutters were opened as a precaution.

What safety advisories were issued to the public?

People in vulnerable areas like landslide-prone zones and riverbanks were urged to shift to safer places. The public was also advised to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official directions.

Published at : 04 Jul 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Rains Kerala Weather Pambla Dam Thrissur Holiday
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