Kerala Headmistress Suspended For Failing To Report Teacher’s Sexual Harassment

HomeNewsIndiaKerala Headmistress Suspended For Failing To Report Teacher’s Sexual Harassment

An inquiry conducted by the Assistant Education Officer found lapses on the part of the school authorities in handling the incident.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 10:28 AM (IST)

Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 15 (PTI) The Education Department has suspended the headmistress of a school in Malampuzha after police registered multiple cases against a teacher of the institution for sexually harassing students, officials said on Thursday.

The District Education Officer’s office said the headmistress was suspended for failing to report the matter to the police despite receiving information that a school teacher, Anil, had allegedly sexually harassed a student after forcing him to consume liquor at his residence.

Anil, a native of Kollangode, works as an upper primary Sanskrit teacher at the aided school. He was arrested by police on January 4.

Following the investigation, police found that Anil had sexually abused six other students in a similar manner.

An inquiry conducted by the Assistant Education Officer found lapses on the part of the school authorities in handling the incident.

According to Education Department officials, the sexual harassment incident had come to the notice of the headmistress and the school manager last month. However, instead of informing the police or higher authorities, the school allegedly concealed the matter and aided the accused teacher, an official said.

The Education Department issued the suspension order against the headmistress on Wednesday.

Steps will also be initiated to remove the school manager, officials said.

Police officials at Malampuzha police station said the incident came to light following a report by the Special Branch. So far, six cases have been registered against Anil in connection with separate incidents of sexual harassment of students, police said.

Police officials added that they expect more complaints, including from students who have left the school. PTI TBA TBA KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Kerala
