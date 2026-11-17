Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Court allowed termination for 15-year-old sexual assault victim.

Medical board advised against termination, citing fetal viability risks.

Court permitted termination despite risks, ensuring infant's care.

Kochi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has allowed the medical termination of the over 27 weeks long pregnancy of a 15-year-old sexual assault victim, even though a medical board which examined her opined that the fetus was viable and she should continue with it till 32 weeks.

As the victim was unwilling to continue with the pregnancy owing to the trauma associated with the sexual assault, Justice Harisankar V Menon permitted the girl to undergo medical termination of pregnancy (MTP).

The court directed the state government to make the arrangements to carry out the procedure without any delay after obtaining a written undertaking from the victim and her parent that she is willing to undergo MTP.

It further said that if the baby survives the procedure, the state shall take appropriate measures to provide it with neonatal care.

"If the child still develops complications, as voiced by the report of the medical board, the necessary medical aid shall be provided by the state to the child, as and when it arises," the court said.

The medical board had opined that termination or delivery at the current gestational age carries an exceptionally high risk of severe neonatal morbidities associated with extreme prematurity, which include motor deficits like cerebral palsy, visual impairment as well as severe intellectual and neurodevelopmental disabilities.

In view of the fetal viability and the grave, lifelong disabilities associated with extreme premature birth, the board had unanimously recommended that termination or delivery be deferred until after 32 weeks of gestational age.

The court, in its order, also directed that if the baby is born alive and the victim does not want it, she shall unconditionally surrender the infant for placement in adoption.

"If, in the event of the termination of the pregnancy, the child does not survive, the respondents (state) shall preserve tissues and blood samples of the foetus for necessary medical tests, including DNA, fingerprinting, and mapping, since the FIR has been registered," the court said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)