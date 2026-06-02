Kerala Govt Assures Homes For 7 Dalit Families Facing Eviction After Court Order In Ernakulam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala government assures eviction-threatened Dalit families alternative housing.

Chief Minister vows support, government intervenes in private land dispute.

Families agree to government's proposal for land and new homes.

Review of protest cases and police action is under consideration.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 2 (PTI) The Kerala government on Tuesday assured that seven Dalit families facing eviction in Pariyathukavu in Ernakulam district following a court verdict would not be left homeless, promising them alternative land and houses.

Replying to a Calling Attention Motion moved by Congress MLA V P Sajeendran in the assembly, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the government would stand by the affected families under all circumstances.

"I assure this House that the government will not abandon these families for any reason," he said.

Satheesan said the dispute was a private case and that eviction proceedings had been carried out 14 times earlier in compliance with court directives.

"The eviction process was initiated for the 15th time the day after our government assumed office. We intervened in the matter immediately," he said.

The Chief Minister said Higher Education Minister Roji M John, who is in charge of Ernakulam district, had visited the area and the government secured two weeks' time from the High Court for further proceedings.

He said the minister and the local MLA were making efforts to resolve the issue amicably.

"The families have been informed that the government is prepared to provide them land and construct houses for them, and they have agreed to the proposal," Satheesan said.

Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar also said the government was making all possible efforts to find a solution to the issue.

When Sajeendran raised concerns over cases registered in connection with protests against the eviction proceedings, the CM said the government would seriously examine the possibility of withdrawing them.

Senior CPI(M) leader K N Balagopal alleged that although eviction proceedings had been carried out 14 times earlier, police action against protesters occurred only during the 15th attempt after the UDF government came to power.

State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala rejected the allegation, asserting that the police had not resorted to any excesses during the eviction process.

The Pariyathukavu case relates to a long-standing land dispute near Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district, where several Dalit families have been residing for decades on land claimed by private parties. A court has ordered their eviction based on ownership claims, triggering demands for rehabilitation and political debate over the issue. PTI LGK ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)