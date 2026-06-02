The Kerala government has assured that the seven Dalit families facing eviction will not be left homeless. They have promised to provide alternative land and construct houses for them.
Kerala Govt Assures Homes For 7 Dalit Families Facing Eviction After Court Order In Ernakulam
Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan assured the Assembly that seven Dalit families facing eviction from Pariyathukavu in Ernakulam will be rehabilitated with alternative land and housing.
- Kerala government assures eviction-threatened Dalit families alternative housing.
- Chief Minister vows support, government intervenes in private land dispute.
- Families agree to government's proposal for land and new homes.
- Review of protest cases and police action is under consideration.
Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 2 (PTI) The Kerala government on Tuesday assured that seven Dalit families facing eviction in Pariyathukavu in Ernakulam district following a court verdict would not be left homeless, promising them alternative land and houses.
Replying to a Calling Attention Motion moved by Congress MLA V P Sajeendran in the assembly, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the government would stand by the affected families under all circumstances.
"I assure this House that the government will not abandon these families for any reason," he said.
Satheesan said the dispute was a private case and that eviction proceedings had been carried out 14 times earlier in compliance with court directives.
"The eviction process was initiated for the 15th time the day after our government assumed office. We intervened in the matter immediately," he said.
The Chief Minister said Higher Education Minister Roji M John, who is in charge of Ernakulam district, had visited the area and the government secured two weeks' time from the High Court for further proceedings.
He said the minister and the local MLA were making efforts to resolve the issue amicably.
"The families have been informed that the government is prepared to provide them land and construct houses for them, and they have agreed to the proposal," Satheesan said.
Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar also said the government was making all possible efforts to find a solution to the issue.
When Sajeendran raised concerns over cases registered in connection with protests against the eviction proceedings, the CM said the government would seriously examine the possibility of withdrawing them.
Senior CPI(M) leader K N Balagopal alleged that although eviction proceedings had been carried out 14 times earlier, police action against protesters occurred only during the 15th attempt after the UDF government came to power.
State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala rejected the allegation, asserting that the police had not resorted to any excesses during the eviction process.
The Pariyathukavu case relates to a long-standing land dispute near Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district, where several Dalit families have been residing for decades on land claimed by private parties. A court has ordered their eviction based on ownership claims, triggering demands for rehabilitation and political debate over the issue. PTI LGK ROH
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Before You Go
CBSE MARKING ROW REACHES COURT: NSUI Moves Delhi HC Seeking Probe Into OSM Evaluation System
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the government's commitment to the Dalit families facing eviction in Pariyathukavu?
Why are the Dalit families facing eviction?
The families are facing eviction due to a long-standing land dispute where private parties have claimed ownership of the land they have resided on for decades. A court has ordered their eviction based on these ownership claims.
What steps has the government taken to resolve the issue?
The government intervened immediately when eviction proceedings began for the 15th time. They have secured two weeks' time from the High Court and are actively working with the local MLA to find an amicable solution, including offering alternative housing.
Will the government withdraw cases registered against protesters?
The Chief Minister stated that the government would seriously examine the possibility of withdrawing cases registered in connection with protests against the eviction proceedings.