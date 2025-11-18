Kerala Govt Moves SC Seeking To Halt SIR Process Until Local Body Polls

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Govt Moves SC Seeking To Halt SIR Process Until Local Body Polls

Kerala seeks Supreme Court intervention to postpone the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls until after local elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court seeking to defer the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, arguing that the process should be paused until the completion of the local body elections.

Earlier, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had also approached the apex court demanding an immediate suspension of the SIR, asserting that the revision cannot be carried out simultaneously with an active election schedule.

In its petition, the IUML highlighted that the State Election Commission has already announced local body elections in two phases on December 9 and 11, while the draft rolls under the SIR are due for publication on December 4, as per a report on ANI. The party argued that conducting the voter roll update in parallel with the elections violates established electoral norms and undermines the integrity of the poll process. It criticised the Election Commission’s timelines as arbitrary, unrealistic, and disruptive.

The plea, filed by IUML General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty, also sought to quash the Election Commission of India’s October 27 notification that initiated the SIR in Kerala and several other states. The petition maintained that the move lacked any prior finding of fraud, duplication, or systemic irregularities in the state’s electoral rolls, and therefore, the revision was unwarranted at this juncture.

(More details awaited)

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
