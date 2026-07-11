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English NewsNewsIndiaKerala govt appoints panel for safe removal of debris from Wayanad tunnel, township sites

Kerala govt appoints panel for safe removal of debris from Wayanad tunnel, township sites

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 10 (PTI): The Kerala government on Friday constituted a three-member expert committee to visit Wayanad tunnel and township projects and submit a report on the removal of the debris accumulated there due to a landslid.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 12:56 AM (IST)

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 10 (PTI): The Kerala government on Friday constituted a three-member expert committee to visit Wayanad tunnel and township projects and submit a report on the removal of the debris accumulated there due to a landslide.

Seven bodies have been recovered from the site of the Wayanad landslide that occurred on July 7.

The decision to constitute the expert panel was taken in a meeting held by Chief Minister V D Satheesan with Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Public Works Minister P K Basheer, a statement issued by the CM's office said.

The three-member panel will comprise Dr Santhosh G Thampi, professor, NIT Calicut, Dr Jude Emmanuel, Environmental Scientist, Directorate of Environmental and Climate Change, and a representative of Director, National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), it said.

An order issued by the Disaster Management Department in this regard states that the panel shall visit the tunnel and Wayanad township project sites and guide the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in the safe removal of the debris accumulated at both places.

In the case of the tunnel, the debris shall be removed to the disposal sites identified by the Public Works Department (PWD) and in the case of the township, the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) will identify the place to deposit the mud.

The committee shall also draw up a short and brief action plan with adequate safeguards for the purpose of removal of such debris which shall be meticulously followed by the PWD and the PIU, the order said.

The government has directed the committee to visit the sites and submit its report expeditiously.

The Wayanad District Collector has been directed to provide all necessary assistance to the committee, the statement said. PTI HMP SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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