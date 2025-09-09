Eight-Year-Old Attacked By Stray Dog Inside Wayanad School, Raises Safety Concerns

An eight-year-old boy was bitten by a stray dog inside Panamaram Government LP School on Monday morning, triggering alarm over student safety on campus. The incident occurred around 9:15 am when Muhammed Bishrul Haf, a third-grade student, was walking back to his classroom after using the washroom.

Stray Dog Bites School Student

A stray dog, which had recently delivered puppies near the school’s wash basin area, chased and bit him on his left leg, as per a report on Manorama. Muhammed managed to push the animal away and ran into the school kitchen, escaping further harm.

The child, son of Panoli Nooruddin and Shamima of Neerittadi, sustained a wound below his knee. He was first rushed to Panamaram Community Health Centre and later shifted to Mananthavady Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. Teachers and staff accompanied him during the emergency.

Dog Entered Campus During Onam Holidays

According to school authorities, the dog had entered the campus during the Onam holidays when the premises were left unlocked and had given birth in a neglected corner near the wash basin. Following the attack, the panchayat president and officials from the animal welfare department inspected the premises and removed the dog from the school.

Members of the Parents-Teachers’ Association (PTA) later relocated the puppies to a safer location outside the campus. As a precaution, students from the affected block were shifted to another classroom, as per reports.