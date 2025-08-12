Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKerala CPM Leader Accuses Thalassery Archbishop Of Opportunism, Church Hits Back For ‘Degrading’ Remarks

A political spat ignited in Kerala after CPM's MV Govindan criticised Archbishop Joseph Pamplany's shifting political allegiances, citing his reactions to a Chhattisgarh nuns' arrest.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 02:03 PM (IST)

Kannur (Kerala), Aug 12 (PTI) A war of words has erupted in Kerala after CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan accused Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of opportunism, drawing a sharp rebuke from the Catholic Church.

Speaking at an NGO Union event in Taliparamba in this north Kerala district on Monday, Govindan said Pamplany frequently shifted his political stance.

"When nuns were arrested in Chhattisgarh, he spoke out against the BJP. When bail was granted, he praised Amit Shah and others. Priests even went with cake. With such mood swings, neither Christians, Muslims nor Communists will be saved,” Govindan said.

The Thalassery Archdiocese condemned the remarks as "degrading" and likened them to the rhetoric of "fascist forces".

In a statement issued late Monday night, it said the suggestion that bishops could only speak after "taking instructions from the AKG Centre" (CPI(M) state headquarters) reflected a hidden authoritarian mindset.

The Archdiocese rejected claims that the Archbishop had changed his stance on the Chhattisgarh incident, insisting he had consistently opposed what it called the "unconstitutional" actions of the central government and the Sangh Parivar.

"Do not use your own character flaws as the measure to judge others," the statement added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Kerala
