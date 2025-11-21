Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Couple Marries In Hospital After Bride Injured Hours Before Wedding

Kerala Couple Marries In Hospital After Bride Injured Hours Before Wedding

Despite a car accident injuring the bride, Avani, hours before her wedding in Alappuzha, the couple proceeded with the ceremony in her hospital room.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 06:04 PM (IST)
Alappuzha, Nov 21 (IANS) In a touching display of love and determination, a young couple from kerala's Alappuzha went ahead with their wedding on Friday, not in a decorated auditorium, but in a hospital room after the bride was injured in a road accident nearly hours before the ceremony.

Avani, the bride, was travelling back from a beauty parlour near Thanneermukkom when the car she was travelling in met with an accident.

She sustained a spinal injury and a fracture in her leg.

She was initially rushed to the Kottayam Medical College and later shifted to a private hospital in Kochi.

The wedding was scheduled to be held at 12:12 p.m. at the Shakti Auditorium in Alappuzha, with the auspicious 'muhurtam' falling between 12:12 and 12:25 p.m.

Even as the accident sparked panic among both families, doctors confirmed that Avani's condition was stable and not life-threatening.

In an extraordinary decision, the families chose not to postpone the ceremony.

Instead, they decided to conduct the wedding inside the hospital, ensuring the couple tied the knot within the planned auspicious time.

The groom, Sharon of Thumpoli, gently tied the thaali on Avani's hand as she lay on the hospital bed, surrounded by close relatives and medical staff who witnessed the emotional moment.

Meanwhile, as planned, relatives and guests who had already assembled at the wedding auditorium continued with the feast, turning it into a symbolic celebration.

Hospital authorities confirmed that three others travelling with Avani were also injured and are being treated at Kottayam Medical College.

The couple's resilience and the families' unwavering resolve to go ahead with the ceremony turned an accident-stricken day into a rare and heartfelt wedding story, one that blended pain, hope, and love in equal measure.

Surgery for Avani's injuries has been scheduled for the following day.

The wedding, originally planned as a grand ceremony, instead became a quiet and emotional testament to trust and commitment.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 06:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala
Read more
