Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Congress Seeks Action After CCTV Shows Youth Leader Beaten Inside Police Station

Kerala Congress Seeks Action After CCTV Shows Youth Leader Beaten Inside Police Station

The visuals show Youth Congress leader Sujith "being beaten" by at least five police officers inside Kerala's Kunnamkulam police station.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thrissur, Sep 3 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday demanded strict action against police officers after CCTV footage surfaced showing a Youth Congress leader being "brutally assaulted" inside a police station in central Kerala nearly two years ago.

The visuals show Youth Congress leader Sujith "being beaten" by at least five police officers inside the Kunnamkulam police station.

The incident occurred on April 5, 2023, but the recordings were made public only after a two-year legal battle.

Reports said Sujith had intervened when police allegedly threatened his friends standing by the roadside. A team led by a Sub-Inspector then took him to the station in a jeep, reportedly removing his shirt en route.

Inside the station, additional officers joined in "assaulting" him, "hitting him on the back and face." The Congress district leadership expressed shock over the incident and urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the home portfolio, to take "stringent action" against the erring personnel.

Police later filed a case against Sujith, alleging he "was drunk and obstructed officers". However, a medical examination confirmed he was not intoxicated, and a court granted him bail.

A subsequent medical report revealed that he suffered hearing damage in one ear.

Congress leaders described the CCTV footage as "clear evidence of police excesses", and called for strict action against those involved.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Pinarayi VIjayan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
Business
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget