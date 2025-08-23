Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Congress Leaders Split On Rahul Mamkootathil Row; Party Promises 'Serious' Probe

Amid mounting protests from BJP and the CPI(M) seeking Rahul Mamkootathil's resignation as Palakkad MLA, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said the party was examining the issue "very seriously".

Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Kochi/Kozhikode, Aug 23 (PTI) Senior Congress leaders in Kerala voiced differing tones on Saturday over allegations of misbehaviour against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who resigned this week as state Youth Congress president. Amid mounting protests from the BJP and the CPI(M) seeking Mamkootathil's resignation as Palakkad MLA, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the party was examining the issue "very seriously" and would act if required.

"Within 24 hours of the allegation, Mamkootathil resigned from his post. There is a procedure, and the party will examine the matter thoroughly," Satheesan told reporters in Kochi.

He also cautioned party workers against vilifying the complainants.

"Strict action will be taken against anyone running campaigns against the women who raised allegations. That is not Kerala's culture," he said.

On whether Mamkootathil had resigned as Youth Congress chief voluntarily or was asked to, Satheesan remarked: "That is a technical question. The result is the same. He has the right to prove his innocence, and we will hear everyone involved." Mamkootathil's close friend and leader, Congress MP Shafi Parambil, defended him more firmly.

"Rahul has not run away from the issue. The remark describing him as 'absconding' is wrong. There is no legal complaint or FIR against him," Parambil said in Vadakara.

He added that Mamkootathil had acted swiftly by stepping down as the leader of the state Youth Congress.

"The moment such an allegation arose against him as Youth Congress president, he expressed his willingness to resign and then stepped down. But it is clear that the opposition is continuing its criticism with political motives," said Parambil, who is also the vice president of the KPCC.

Parambil also rejected attempts by rivals to "lecture" the Congress on ethics.

"This is an attempt to silence the Congress. What right do the CPI(M) and BJP have to lecture the Congress on morality?" he asked.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M)'s youth wing DYFI staged a protest at a programme attended by Parambil in Vadakara, demanding Mamkootathil's resignation as MLA.

A brief scuffle broke out when police tried to disperse the protesters, after which they staged a sit-in demonstration.

Mamkootathil, who faces an internal party inquiry after actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour and subsequent protests of BJP and DYFI. PTI TBA TGB TGB ADB

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Kerala Rahul Mamkootathil CONGRESS
