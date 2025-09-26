Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Congress Files Police Complaint Against CPM Leader Over ‘Headmaster’ Remark On MP Shafi Parambil

A Congress leader filed a police complaint against CPI(M)'s E N Suresh Babu for his "headmaster" remark against MP Shafi Parambil, alleging defamation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Palakkad (Kerala), Sep 26 (PTI) A Congress leader in the district has lodged a police complaint against CPI(M) District Secretary E N Suresh Babu over his “headmaster” remark against Shafi Parambil MP. The complaint was filed by Alathur Block Congress General Secretary Pramod to the Palakkad District Police Chief via email on Thursday night.

In his petition, Pramod alleged that Babu’s statement was "derogatory and baseless", and amounted to defamation of the Congress party as well as women in the state.

He urged the police to register an FIR against the CPI(M) leader and initiate an investigation.

Reacting to the development, Babu said on Friday that he stood by his remarks. “I have nothing more to add than what I said earlier. Congress leaders can give complaints and take legal action,” he said, However, he warned that if the matter is escalated, “they will have to face the consequences.” He alleged that those seeking Shafi’s downfall were behind the complaints. “I have no interest in the morality of leaders in other parties. At this time, discussions should be on the government’s welfare programmes,” he added.

On Thursday, Babu had claimed that Parambil was the “headmaster” of Rahul Mamkootathi MLA, who is facing a probe into alleged sexual misconduct.

However, other CPI(M) leaders in the district distanced themselves from Babu’s statement.

Senior party leader A K Balan said he could not make such an allegation as he had no evidence against Parambil. “Babu might have had evidence when he made the comment,” he added.

Another senior leader, N N Krishnadas, said the Congress party was in a state of decline. “We don’t have time to discuss their degradation. Let them think of overcoming their issues,” he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
Kerala Shafi Parambil CONGRESS
