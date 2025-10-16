Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (PTI) Congress MLA Chandy Oommen said on Thursday there was "no doubt" that party colleague Abin Varkey should have been seriously considered for the Kerala Youth Congress president role, signaling displeasure with an appointment process that overlooked a key candidate.

He, however, said once the party has taken a decision, every member has to follow it, whether they like it or not.

His statement comes amidst internal trouble within the Congress' Kerala unit over the appointment of O J Janeesh as the Youth Congress state chief.

Senior leaders from the Congress's 'I' faction, such as Ramesh Chennithala and Hibi Eden, had favoured Varkey for the post, while others, including KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, opposed.

Oommen, the MLA from Puthuppally in Kottayam district said that last year he was removed from his post -- Chairman of the Youth Congress National Outreach Cell -- without a word and in a humiliating manner, but he had accepted it as a party decision.

"Abin too has to accept it (denying him the YC state president post) as the party's decision. There is no doubt that he is a person who ought to have been given more consideration. But the party decision is final," Oommen told reporters.

On being asked the reason for his removal from the post in Congress, he said that everyone knows why it happened.

"I am not saying anything now. But one day I will. Just not now. Let the elections get over," he said.

He further said that in the current scenario where the Congress is in a "battle" with the Left government and the upcoming local body and assembly polls in the state, "everyone needs to stand with the party's decision".

Oommen, son of late Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, also said that it was expected that Abin Varkey would be upset with the decision, as he has worked for years in Kerala for the party, but "there was nothing wrong with the appointment of O J Janeesh as YC state president".

Varkey, who was appointed as secretary of the All India Youth Congress committee, on Tuesday had requested that he be allowed to work in Kerala in view of the upcoming polls. PTI HMP HMP SA

