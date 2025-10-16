Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Congress MLA Chandy Oommen Says Abin Varkey Deserved More Consideration For Youth Congress Chief Post

Kerala Congress MLA Chandy Oommen Says Abin Varkey Deserved More Consideration For Youth Congress Chief Post

Congress MLA Chandy Oommen's statement comes amidst internal trouble within the Congress' Kerala unit over the appointment of O J Janeesh as the Youth Congress state chief.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (PTI) Congress MLA Chandy Oommen said on Thursday there was "no doubt" that party colleague Abin Varkey should have been seriously considered for the Kerala Youth Congress president role, signaling displeasure with an appointment process that overlooked a key candidate.

He, however, said once the party has taken a decision, every member has to follow it, whether they like it or not.

His statement comes amidst internal trouble within the Congress' Kerala unit over the appointment of O J Janeesh as the Youth Congress state chief.

Senior leaders from the Congress's 'I' faction, such as Ramesh Chennithala and Hibi Eden, had favoured Varkey for the post, while others, including KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, opposed.

Oommen, the MLA from Puthuppally in Kottayam district said that last year he was removed from his post -- Chairman of the Youth Congress National Outreach Cell -- without a word and in a humiliating manner, but he had accepted it as a party decision.

"Abin too has to accept it (denying him the YC state president post) as the party's decision. There is no doubt that he is a person who ought to have been given more consideration. But the party decision is final," Oommen told reporters.

On being asked the reason for his removal from the post in Congress, he said that everyone knows why it happened.

"I am not saying anything now. But one day I will. Just not now. Let the elections get over," he said.

He further said that in the current scenario where the Congress is in a "battle" with the Left government and the upcoming local body and assembly polls in the state, "everyone needs to stand with the party's decision".

Oommen, son of late Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, also said that it was expected that Abin Varkey would be upset with the decision, as he has worked for years in Kerala for the party, but "there was nothing wrong with the appointment of O J Janeesh as YC state president".

Varkey, who was appointed as secretary of the All India Youth Congress committee, on Tuesday had requested that he be allowed to work in Kerala in view of the upcoming polls. PTI HMP HMP SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala CONGRESS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
India
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
World
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget