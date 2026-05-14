Senior leader VD Satheesan has been announced as the new Chief Minister of Kerala. His appointment follows intense speculation within the Congress party.
Who Is VD Satheesan? Grassroots Congress Leader Set To Become Kerala’s Next Chief Minister
A grassroots politician who began his career through the Kerala Students Union and Youth Congress, Satheesan gradually rose through the party ranks and became Leader of the Opposition after the Congress’s 2021 defeat.
- VD Satheesan named Kerala Chief Minister after intense Congress deliberations.
- Grassroots politician, lawyer, Satheesan rose through party ranks steadily.
- As Opposition Leader, Satheesan spearheaded UDF's aggressive campaign.
- Satheesan declared over Rs 6 crore in assets; details filed.
After days of intense speculation within the Congress, senior leader VD Satheesan was on Thursday announced as the new Chief Minister of Kerala, capping a decades-long political journey rooted in grassroots organisation and legislative politics.
Although sections within the Congress leadership were believed to favour senior leader KC Venugopal for the top post, Satheesan ultimately emerged as the face most closely associated with the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s sweeping comeback in Kerala.
During the election campaign, one of Satheesan’s remarks had gone viral after he declared that he would retire from politics if the Congress failed to win the elections, a statement that many party workers later viewed as symbolic of his confidence and political gamble.
A Rise Built From The Ground Up
Unlike several Congress leaders whose rise depended heavily on factional backing or close ties with the party’s central leadership, Satheesan’s political growth was gradual and largely built within Kerala’s organisational structure.
Born in 1964 in Nettoor near Kochi, Satheesan began his political career through the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the Congress party’s student wing. He later moved into Youth Congress politics and steadily built his presence inside the party.
Trained as a lawyer, Satheesan earned recognition as one of the Congress’s strongest speakers in the Kerala Assembly. He first won from the Paravur constituency in 2001 and retained his electoral relevance over the years, even while operating in the shadow of dominant Congress figures such as Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.
For years, he was respected within the party organisation but was not widely viewed as a frontrunner for the chief minister’s post.
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The 2021 Defeat Changed His Political Trajectory
Satheesan’s rise to the top of Kerala politics began after one of the Congress party’s most difficult phases in the state.
The Congress-led UDF suffered a major defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections against the Left Democratic Front led by Pinarayi Vijayan. The loss triggered criticism over factionalism, organisational confusion and the party’s inability to effectively challenge the ruling Left government.
In the aftermath, the Congress leadership made a surprise decision by appointing Satheesan as the Leader of the Opposition.
At the time, many within the party questioned the move. Satheesan had never served as a minister and lacked the national-level influence enjoyed by several senior Congress figures. Critics doubted whether he could emerge as a credible challenger to Vijayan.
However, over the following years, Satheesan transformed his political image through an aggressive and visible opposition campaign.
How Satheesan Rebuilt Congress’s Kerala Narrative
As Leader of the Opposition, Satheesan sharpened the Congress party’s attacks against the Left government on issues ranging from corruption allegations to governance and law-and-order concerns.
He emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the LDF government during politically sensitive controversies, including the gold smuggling case and financial management issues.
Party workers and political observers increasingly began to see him as the leader capable of reconnecting the Congress with voters frustrated by both the Left government and internal factional politics within the UDF.
His leadership style, less dependent on spectacle and more focused on sustained political confrontation, gradually strengthened his standing both within the Congress and among alliance partners.
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VD Satheesan’s Net Worth And Assets
According to his election affidavit filed ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly polls, Satheesan declared total assets worth more than Rs 6 crore, including movable and immovable properties.
The affidavit stated that Satheesan and his wife Lakshmipriya together own assets worth around Rs 6.69 crore.
Satheesan declared movable assets valued at Rs 53.82 lakh, while his wife reported movable assets worth Rs 68.45 lakh. These include cash holdings, bank deposits, shares and gold.
The Congress leader declared Rs 64,000 in cash, shares worth Rs 25,000 and ownership of 35 grams of gold. His wife reportedly owns 1,128 grams of gold.
The affidavit further stated that Satheesan owns immovable properties worth Rs 2.42 crore, including inherited and self-purchased land and residential assets in Paravur and Nettoor. His wife has inherited land valued at around Rs 1.85 crore.
The family also owns a car worth Rs 9.61 lakh registered in their daughter’s name.
On the liabilities side, Satheesan declared loans and liabilities worth around Rs 24 lakh, including housing and vehicle loans, while his wife reported liabilities amounting to Rs 17.45 lakh.
Before You Go
Breaking News: Congress Appoints VD Satheesan as Kerala CLP Leader, CM Face Announced
Frequently Asked Questions
Who has been announced as the new Chief Minister of Kerala?
How did VD Satheesan's political career develop?
Satheesan's political career began in the Kerala Students Union and progressed through Youth Congress politics. His growth was largely built within Kerala's organizational structure.
What significant event changed VD Satheesan's political trajectory?
The Congress-led UDF's major defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections was a turning point. Following this, Satheesan was surprisingly appointed as the Leader of the Opposition.
How did VD Satheesan rebuild the Congress's narrative in Kerala?
As Leader of the Opposition, Satheesan sharpened the party's attacks on the Left government and became a vocal critic on various issues. This strengthened his standing within the party and among allies.
What are VD Satheesan's declared assets?
According to his election affidavit, VD Satheesan and his wife declared total assets worth around Rs 6.69 crore, including movable and immovable properties. This includes cash, bank deposits, shares, gold, and land.