CPI(M)’s MA Baby Takes Swipe At Congress Over Kerala CM Race, Says UDF Infighting Exposed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CPI(M) leader M.A. Baby criticizes Congress-led UDF's internal divisions.

Leadership tussle within Congress exposes lack of unity in UDF.

CPI(M) will decide Leader of Opposition at appropriate time.

Congress leadership consultations in Delhi benefit airlines, not people.

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Monday took a swipe at the Congress-led UDF over the ongoing tussle for leadership positions in Kerala, saying the coalition's internal divisions had been "thoroughly exposed".

Talking to PTI Videos, Baby said a decision on the name of the leader of opposition (LoP) in Kerala would be decided by the CPI(M)'s state unit at an appropriate time.

"In fact, we need to discuss the LoP in Kerala when there is some guarantee that there is going to be a chief minister and the Assembly session is being convened," the CPI(M) general secretary said.

"As you all know, there is a race going on within the Congress and the UDF as to who should be chosen as the chief minister. So, there is no hurry for the opposition to discuss and decide about the leader of the opposition," Baby added.

He said the issue would be discussed in Kerala and "a proper decision" would be taken "at the right time".

Taking a dig at the Congress over the leadership race, Baby said the developments reflected a "very strange situation" within the party.

"They claim that this is a United Democratic Front, UDF; but there is no unity at the top level of the leading party of the UDF, which is the Congress," he said.

Baby also mocked the frequent consultations between Kerala and Delhi amid the leadership discussions.

"Dozens of people are flying from Kerala to Delhi and back to Thiruvananthapuram. So, it is benefiting only various airlines. People are not having any benefit," he said.

He also claimed that the Congress-led governments in the state had often witnessed destabilisation arising from factional rivalries.

"Anyway, we will wait and see how it will evolve in the coming days," he added.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Baby clarified that the CPI(M) Politburo had not discussed the question of the LoP in Kerala, saying that the decision would be taken by the state unit itself.

The decision on the next Kerala chief minister is currently under consideration of the Congress high command, with V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala being seen as contenders for the post.

The Congress high command has called former KPCC presidents and senior party leaders to New Delhi for discussions on Tuesday.

The CPI(M)-led LDF lost power in the just-concluded assembly elections and the alliance managed to win only 35 out of the 140 seats.

On the other hand, the Congress-led UDF secured 102 seats. PTI AO KSS KSS



(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)