HomeNewsIndia‘Every Vote To BJP Destroys State’s Purity’: Kerala CM Accuses Party Of Trying To Alter Onam Traditions

Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan expressed concern over a photo shown to him, depicting Maha Vishnu, Vamanan, and Mahabali in a way that implies a shift in the traditional narrative of Onam.

By : ANI | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 11 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to the people in the state to understand the implications of supporting BJP here asserting that "every single vote given to the BJP" will destroy the purity of state. He alleged that the BJP is attempting to change the cultural traditions associated with the state's iconic Onam festival.

Speaking at an event, Chief Minister Vijayan expressed concern over a photo shown to him, depicting Maha Vishnu, Vamanan, and Mahabali in a way that implies a shift in the traditional narrative of Onam, where Mahabali's visit is celebrated.

The Chief Minister said, "Last day, there was an event in Ernakulam in which Home Minister Amit Shah participated. We had a very grand Onam during the last week's celebration. They will change Onam itself. On the Onam day, someone important came to meet me. I won't take the name. He showed me a message on his phone. He showed a photo in which Maha Vishnu was there. In front of Maha Vishnu, there's Vamanan, and Mahabali can be seen at the feet of Vamanan. So it means they want to change Onam during which Mahabali visits."

Chief Minister Vijayan urged people not to support the BJP. "They are attempting to change everything that we experience today to the old times. So not just politicians but every single person in the state should understand that every vote given to the BJP will destroy the purity of Kerala," he added. Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of King Mahabali in Kerala, is celebrated through various rituals. People thronged temples since early morning for prayers to mark the occasion.

This year, Onam festivities began on August 26, and today Kerala is celebrating Thiruvonam, the concluding day of the festival. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
