Stones, Flaming Torches Hurled As Youth Congress, SFI Workers Clash In Kerala: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Youth Congress protest sparked clashes with SFI workers.

Violence involved stone-throwing, flaming torches; police intervened.

Both groups made accusations; SFI announced statewide boycott.

A prolonged confrontation between Youth Congress and Students' Federation of India (SFI) workers near the University Men's Hostel in Thiruvananthapuram turned violent on Wednesday evening, with stones and flaming torches being hurled and police using tear gas and batons to bring the situation under control.

The clash broke out after a Youth Congress march to the Accountant General's office demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. When the procession reached the area near University College hostel, the situation escalated into a confrontation between the two groups.

The violence continued for nearly three hours, with the dispute also spilling into the nearby University College campus.

Protest Turns Into Clash

The Youth Congress march was held as part of its demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Tension reportedly rose when the procession reached the stretch outside the University College hostel, where SFI workers were present.

Youth Congress workers alleged that stones were thrown at them from the hostel. The confrontation then intensified, with workers from both sides throwing stones and flaming torches as the situation spiralled.

Following the march, a group of Youth Congress workers moved towards the hostel. Stones were thrown at the building, while SFI workers inside and around the premises retaliated, according to the accounts emerging from the spot.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: Youth Congress members in Thiruvananthapuram removed SFI banners and staged a protest after alleging that SFI members attacked them during the demonstration. Police subsequently used mild lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the gathering. https://t.co/c5uknSrTXQ pic.twitter.com/lr38sz8CuQ — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

The confrontation subsequently extended towards the University College campus. KSU and Youth Congress workers allegedly entered the college premises by jumping over a wall and damaged flex boards.

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Police Use Tear Gas

With the violence continuing, a large police contingent was deployed in the area. Officers used tear gas repeatedly and issued warnings asking those involved to disperse.

More police personnel were brought in as the confrontation persisted. Officers later entered the Men's Hostel and used batons against students inside the premises.

Students objected to the police action and demanded that the personnel withdraw from the hostel. The SFI alleged that students were assaulted without provocation.

The student organisation subsequently announced a statewide class boycott and said protests would be held at the Secretariat and police headquarters.

Kerala Police law and order chief P Vijayan also reached the scene as the situation remained tense.

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Pinarayi Vijayan Blames Congress

CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan described the violence as a "one-sided attack" and accused Youth Congress workers of entering the hostel and attacking students.

"There was no provocation from the SFI. Youth Congress workers unleashed an attack on students inside the hostel. It is clear that the attack was planned," he said.

Vijayan also accused Congress, Youth Congress and Kerala Students' Union workers of repeatedly targeting the hostel.

"A burning torch was thrown into the hostel. Even the police cannot say otherwise," he said.

He further alleged that injured students encountered resistance while attempting to obtain medical treatment.

"There were attempts to stop the injured from going to hospital. Those who reached the district hospital for admission were also blocked. Students who went to the medical college were attacked again," he said.

Rival Accounts Emerge

Youth Congress workers disputed the allegations and maintained that the violence originated from the hostel. Students, meanwhile, gave a different version of events, alleging that protesters initiated the attack after an exchange of jeers during a power outage.

The competing accounts have added to the tension surrounding the incident, with both sides accusing the other of triggering the confrontation.

Amid growing criticism over the police response, CPI(M) leaders V Sivankutty, P K Sreemathi and V Joy staged a sit-in outside the hostel.

Senior CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja also alleged that the police action was carried out on specific instructions.