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HomeNewsIndiaCaptive Elephant Turns Violent In Kerala Temple Festival, One Killed

Captive Elephant Turns Violent In Kerala Temple Festival, One Killed

A captive elephant ran amok at a temple in Kochi, killing one person and injuring others as it damaged vehicles before being tranquilised.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 May 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Elephant turned violent, killing one and injuring several.
  • Jumbo attacked vehicles, destroying a car and two-wheelers.
  • Forest Department tranquilized the elephant after two hours.
  • Elephant was eventually restrained by ropes and trees.

Kochi, May 1 (PTI) A captive elephant brought to a temple at Kidangoor in Angamaly here turned violent on Friday, attacking and injuring a couple of persons, with one of them dying in the incident, police said.

Visuals of the incident aired on TV channels showed the jumbo attacking the vehicles parked near the temple.

It flipped over a car several times, completely destroying it, and also damaged a few two-wheelers present there, even as an Elephant Squad of the Forest Department tried to capture the jumbo before it moved out from the temple premises to a more populated area, police said.

An officer of Angamali police station said that a lorry driver was killed and the main mahout of the elephant was seriously injured in the attack.

Later, around noon, over two hours after the jumbo became violent, it was tranquilised by a veterinarian.

After being darted, the elephant became even more agitated for a brief time and flipped over another vehicle inside.

Subsequently, the jumbo calmed down gradually, allowing the Forest Department team to tie ropes to its hind legs and restrain it by tying the elephant to a couple of trees, according to visuals on TV channels.

A person claiming to be associated with the elephant said that the jumbo had in the past participated in the Thrissur Pooram festival and was calm by nature.

"It has not been violent in the past. Something must have triggered it. It is calm now," he told a TV channel. PTI HMP KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 01 May 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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