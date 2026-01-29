Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Budget Allocates Rs 3 Crore To Set Up Menopause Clinics In District Hospitals

Kerala Budget Allocates Rs 3 Crore To Set Up Menopause Clinics In District Hospitals

Kerala will allocate Rs 3 crore to establish specialised menopause clinics in district hospitals, mirroring Maharashtra's initiative

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 01:44 PM (IST)

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (PTI) The Kerala government is taking a step toward focused on women's healthcare.

In the state budget presented in the Assembly on Thursday, Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that Rs 3 crore will be allocated to set up specialised menopause clinics in district hospitals.

Menopause, a natural phase in a woman's life, is often overlooked despite its profound physical and emotional impact.

Women can experience hormonal imbalances, sleep disorders, mental stress, and bone-related problems, leaving many in need of dedicated support.

The new clinics aim to provide medical consultations, mental health counselling, screenings for heart, bone, and hormonal health, along with medicines and guidance--all at a single location.

Kerala follows in the footsteps of Maharashtra, which became the first state in India to launch dedicated menopause clinics in government hospitals and urban health facilities.

Maharashtra launched the initiative on Makar Sankranti (January 14) this year. PTI TGB KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 29 Jan 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
