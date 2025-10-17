Kerala BJP Chief Alleges CPM ‘Manufactured’ Hijab Row To Distract From Sabarimala Gold Case

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKerala BJP Chief Alleges CPM ‘Manufactured’ Hijab Row To Distract From Sabarimala Gold Case

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the CPI(M) of fabricating the hijab controversy at St. Rita's school to distract from the Sabarimala gold theft.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kochi, Oct 17 (PTI) Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday accused the ruling CPI(M) of "manufacturing" the hijab controversy to divert attention from the Sabarimala missing gold case.

Speaking to reporters, Chandrasekhar said the row over hijab use at St Rita's Public School in Palluruthy, Kochi, was being used to shift focus away from the alleged theft of 4.5 kilograms of gold from the Sabarimala temple.

"This is a political tactic to draw attention away from the Sabarimala gold case. It will not succeed," he said, alleging the role of General Education Minister V Sivankutty in "manufacturing" a row over the matter.

"The BJP will stand firmly to protect the rights of the school and its students," he told reporters at Tripunithura near here.

He criticised State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and the Travancore Devaswom Board Chairman, demanding that both resign immediately.

"If they have any sense of decency, they should step down. Otherwise, we will seek a central agency investigation," the BJP leader said.

His statement came hours after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases related to gold missing from Sabarimala temple arrested prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty on Friday. Chandrasekhar also commented on the alleged involvement of the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami in the school dispute.

"It is not for such organisations to decide our state's culture or secular values. That right belongs to the people of Kerala -- Hindus, Christians, and Muslims alike," he said.

Urging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan not to "play drama" over the Sabarimala gold issue, Chandrasekhar added, "This is not just a lapse. It is a crime. The Chief Minister must take responsibility." PTI TGB TGB ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
