Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala BJP president criticized CM's

BJP alleged CM's administration violated law, fundamental rights.

Specific reference made to Councillor Sugathan's preventive detention.

Chandrasekhar also termed Rahul Gandhi's protests a

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 (PTI) Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday accused Chief Minister V D Satheesan of trying to distract Keralam people with "fake protests about democracy" while his administration was allegedly violating law and fundamental rights through its actions against Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor R Sugathan.

He also referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a "fraud drama."

Chandrasekhar's 'X' post came in the wake of Satheesan's participation in the agitation in Delhi against the CEC and his social media posts criticising the detention of Rahul Gandhi during the protest.

The CM on Wednesday said that the FIR against Gandhi for questioning electoral integrity is an "attack" on democratic dissent.

He also said, "The fight against irregularities in the electoral rolls and for free and fair elections continues. Democracy will not be silenced."

Replying to the CM, Chandrasekhar in his 'X' post said, "To CM @vdsatheesan, don't waste your time and try to distract malayalees with your fake protestations about democracy, secularism and the constitution when your administration is covering itself with violations of law, justice and fundamental rights."

The BJP MLA from Nemom was referring to the preventive detention of BJP councillor Sugathan, who was recently set free on orders of the Kerala High Court.

Chandrasekhar alleged that Sugathan's detention was "a deliberate, planned, criminal conspiracy by the Pinarayi Vijayan and V D Satheesan governments who used and weaponised the Kerala Antisocial Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) advisory board, a district collector and the police."

He also said, "Even as @RahulGandhi does his fraud drama in Delhi, here in Keralam, a real case of violation of constitutional rights of a democratically elected councillor Sugathan needs accountability."

There was no immediate response to the accusations and allegations from the CM or his office.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)