85-Year-Old POCSO Accused Attacked By Fellow Inmate In Kerala's Alappuzha Jail

HomeNewsIndia85-Year-Old POCSO Accused Attacked By Fellow Inmate In Kerala's Alappuzha Jail

The POCSO case accused suffered injuries to his face and had pain in his teeth, but he was fine later.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 03:17 PM (IST)

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jan 6 (PTI) An 85-year-old POCSO case accused has allegedly been beaten up at the district jail here by another inmate who claimed that he did so as he was a father of two girls, police said.

A senior prison official said that the incident occurred in the intervening night between December 31, 2025 and January 1, 2026, hours after both the undertrials were brought to the jail.

Somehow, the other inmate, facing various cases of theft and engaging in fights, found out that the 85-year-old man was an accused in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and beat him, the official said.

"We confirmed the incident from CCTV footage inside the jail and lodged a complaint with the police," he said.

The POCSO case accused suffered injuries to his face and had pain in his teeth, but he was fine later, he added.

The official said that in the statement given to the police, the 39-year-old alleged attacker claimed that he was a father of two girls, and that is why he had beaten up the POCSO case accused.

The 39-year-old inmate has been booked under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added. PTI HMP ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Jan 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
