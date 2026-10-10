‘Worse Than Emergency’: Kejriwal Slams Modi Over Delhi Crackdown Amid CJP Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP condemned detentions, demanding immediate release amid heightened security.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Centre of imposing a dictatorship after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders were detained at Delhi airport ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Kejriwal criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of posts on X, alleging that the detention of CJP leaders reflected the government's fear of dissent. The AAP also accused Delhi Police of tightening security around Kejriwal's residence and preventing people from reaching the protest venue.

The allegations come amid heightened security in the national capital ahead of the demonstration, with CJP demanding the release of its detained leaders.

Kejriwal Targets Modi

In a post on X, Kejriwal described the police action as worse than the Emergency and accused the Prime Minister of undermining democratic freedoms.

“This is worse than the Emergency. It’s official.. we are living under an absolute dictatorship ruled by Modi. Arresting cockroaches straight off their flight shows an unprecedented level of fear.”

Kejriwal also alleged that the government was attempting to suppress opposition voices following the election. Referring to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, he wrote:

“PM Modi clearly knows he only won the election through vote chori and now he is hell-bent on protecting his fraud by completely crushing democracy. Gyanesh must go, but so must Modi,” he said.

These remarks followed the detention of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after they arrived at Delhi airport.

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AAP Alleges Security Clampdown

The AAP on Saturday accused Delhi Police of placing Kejriwal's residence under heavy security. The former Chief Minister had said a day earlier that he and his family would participate in the planned CJP demonstration.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the security deployment had effectively turned Kejriwal's home into a fortress.

“The Delhi Police has turned the residence of Arvind Kejriwal ji, the national president of the Aam Aadmi Party, into a fortress. An undeclared emergency has been imposed in the country.”

The party claimed the security measures were part of a wider effort to restrict participation in the protest. These allegations came as police prepared for the demonstration in central Delhi.

‘Black Emergency’ Charge

The AAP accused the BJP-led Centre of imposing what it described as a “black emergency”, alleging that people travelling to Jantar Mantar were being detained.

AAP MLA Gopal Rai also criticised the reported metro restrictions and alleged that the measures were intended to protect CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

“Instead of removing CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the Centre has declared a black emergency in the country. Today, to protect Kumar, you have turned Delhi into a cantonment. But remember this, it does not matter how much force you push in, this movement will not be suppressed,” Rai told reporters.

Bharadwaj said the demonstrators intended to raise their concerns peacefully and urged the authorities to engage with young protesters rather than rely on force.

“You can not make Gen-Z keep quiet by force; these are our youth, talk to them, engage with them. BJP Govt wants to show that we are a scared country. We are not; we believe in non-violence and the Constitution of India,” Bharadwaj said in a video message.

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CJP Seeks Leaders' Release

The CJP also condemned the detention of its leaders, calling the action authoritarian and demanding their immediate release.

In a statement, the party said it “strongly condemns” the “authoritarian detention” of Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after their flight landed in Delhi.

“This pre-planned interception by the Delhi Police aims to cripple the leadership of today’s peaceful demonstrations before they even reach the protest site. The CJP denounces this blatant violation of freedom of movement and demands the immediate, unconditional release of Dipke, Das, and Ranka,” it said.