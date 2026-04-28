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HomeNewsIndiaKejriwal, Sisodia's 'Satyagraha' Move At Raj Ghat Amid Court Boycott In Excise Case

Kejriwal, Sisodia's 'Satyagraha' Move At Raj Ghat Amid Court Boycott In Excise Case

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia visited Raj Ghat invoking “Satyagraha” after announcing they would boycott court proceedings in the excise policy case.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 12:27 PM (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia visited Raj Ghat on Tuesday, invoking the principle of “Satyagraha” amid their decision to boycott court proceedings in the excise policy case.

The visit comes a day after both leaders indicated they would neither appear in person nor be represented by legal counsel in the Delhi High Court in connection with the case.

Earlier today, Kejriwal stated in a post on X: "Today, to seek Bapu's blessings, Manish Sisodia ji and I will go to Raj Ghat at 12 o'clock."

Kejriwal, in a video message, said, "Following the path shown by Bapu, with the spirit of Satyagraha, I have now decided...that I will neither appear in person in the court of Justice Swarnkanta ji in this case, nor will any lawyer represent me."

He added that he would reserve the right to pursue legal remedies at a later stage, including approaching the Supreme Court if necessary.

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Sisodia Echoes Kejriwal's Stand

Sisodia also communicated a similar position in a letter addressed to Justice Swarnkanta, expressing a lack of confidence in the judicial process under the current circumstances.

According to party sources, he wrote, "From my side as well, no lawyer will appear. The future of your children is in the hands of Tushar Mehta ji. In such a situation, I do not expect justice from you. I have no option left except Satyagraha."

Allegations Of Conflict of Interest

Kejriwal cited two primary reasons for his decision, including alleged ideological bias and a perceived conflict of interest.

He said, "The first reason is that the government, with the ideology of the RSS, which put me in jail by making false allegations, the lady judge herself has admitted that she has frequently visited the stages of Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, an organisation linked to that ideology."

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Raising concerns over impartiality, he added, "In such a situation, can I get justice before her?"

On the issue of conflict of interest, Kejriwal said, "In the court, the central government's CBI is against me, and both children of Justice Swarnkanta ji work for the central government."

He further stated, "Opposing us in court is the Solicitor General, Shri Tushar Mehta ji. Tushar Mehta ji gives cases to both children."

Despite the boycott, Kejriwal maintained that the decision does not preclude future legal action. "Whatever decision Justice Swarnkanta ji delivers, I am free to take all those legal steps when the time comes, such as challenging it in the Supreme Court," he said.

The development marks an unusual step in an ongoing legal battle, with the AAP leadership framing their decision as a principled stand inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violent resistance.

Before You Go

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raj Ghat AAP Delhi Excise Case MANISH SISODIA ARVIND KEJRIWAL Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma
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