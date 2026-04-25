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HomeNewsIndiaKejriwal, Sisodia Plan Action Against Raghav Chadha, Other Rebel Rajya Sabha MPs

Kejriwal, Sisodia Plan Action Against Raghav Chadha, Other Rebel Rajya Sabha MPs

Senior leader Manish Sisodia met Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the situation and chart a strategy. AAP now plans to approach the Rajya Sabha Chairman, seeking disqualification of key MPs under the anti-defection law.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AAP faces Rajya Sabha MP defections, prompting internal strategy sessions.
  • Leaders discuss implications and formal complaint against defectors.
  • Party plans to petition Chairman for action under anti-defection law.
  • Alleged exodus follows earlier internal divisions and leadership changes.

New Delhi: The political storm within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) intensified on Friday after claims that two-thirds of its Rajya Sabha MPs, led by Raghav Chadha, have quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Amid the growing crisi, AAP has begun working on a fresh strategy, with top leaders holding internal consultations to assess the fallout.

Late Friday night, senior party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal at his residence soon after returning from Gujarat. Sisodia had been in Rajkot campaigning for the party in municipal elections. According to ANI, party sources said he went directly from the airport to Kejriwal’s residence, where the two leaders held discussions for over half an hour.

ALSO READ | AAP Exodus: MP Who Hosted Kejriwal For A Year Quits Party Hours After He Moves Out

Party Mulls Legal Route as Rift Widens

During the meeting, the leaders deliberated on the internal split, its implications, and the party’s next course of action. AAP is now preparing to escalate the matter formally by writing to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Sources indicated that the party’s chief whip in the Upper House, ND Gupta, will submit a letter seeking action against Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal under the anti-defection law. These three leaders have publicly joined the BJP, while the remaining MPs have not been seen doing so in public so far. The complaint will specifically address those who were present at the BJP office.

ALSO READ | 'They Would Not Have Quit If...': Anna Hazare Reacts After Raghav Chadha, 6 Other AAP MPs Join BJP

Demand for Disqualification Gains Momentum

Earlier, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had also announced plans to write to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, invoking the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with disqualification on grounds of defection.

Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal formally joined the BJP on April 24. Chadha claimed that more than two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs have now merged with the BJP. Alongside him, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal have decided to leave AAP.

The party's internal rift had been brewing for weeks and became more visible after Chadha was removed as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, signalling deepening divisions within its top ranks. 

Before You Go

Breaking News: Major setback for Aam Aadmi Party as 7 Rajya Sabha MPs defect

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main political development within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)?

There are claims that two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs have quit the party and joined the BJP, leading to internal consultations and a potential legal strategy.

What action is AAP planning against the MPs who joined the BJP?

AAP plans to write to the Rajya Sabha Chairman seeking action against MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal under the anti-defection law.

Who are the AAP Rajya Sabha MPs mentioned as joining the BJP?

Raghav Chadha, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, and Swati Maliwal have reportedly decided to leave AAP and join the BJP.

What led to the increased visibility of divisions within AAP?

The internal rift became more visible after Raghav Chadha was removed as the deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Raghav Chadha AAP AAP Crisis ARVIND KEJRIWAL
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