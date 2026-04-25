Kavitha Floats Telangana Rashtra Sena Party, Charts Independent Political Path From BRS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom K. Kavitha launches new Telangana Rashtra Sena party.

Visit to Gun Park memorial grounds new party.

New party revives Telangana-centric political narrative.

Move signals independent political path from BRS.

In a significant political development, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has launched a new political outfit, the Telangana Rashtra Sena, marking a decisive shift in the state’s evolving political landscape.

The announcement, made on Saturday, signals Kavitha’s formal entry into an independent political path, distinct from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the party led by her father. The move is being seen as both symbolic and strategic, with potential implications for the balance of power in Telangana.

Kavitha's Symbolic Start At Gun Park

Ahead of unveiling her party, Kavitha visited the Amaraveerula Stupam at Gun Park in Hyderabad, a landmark closely tied to the Telangana statehood movement. By paying floral tributes at the memorial, she underscored her intent to root the new party in the sacrifices and sentiments that shaped the demand for a separate state, reported News18.

After the launch of her new party, 'TRS', K. Kavitha said, "We have launched our party today. The party will be called TRS. The name will be on the lines of Telangana Rashtra Sena. We have applied to the Election Commission. We are awaiting the last-minute confirmation, but we hope that Telangana Rashtra Sena will be the final name. We have worked for this name for our lifetime. 20 years of our blood and sweat have gone into making TRS a successful party. We have achieved the state of Telangana."



"TRS will be fundamentally a regional party. It will be focused 95% on the regional issues. One of the issues that I will fight for is the OBC 50% reservation," she said.

VIDEO | Medchal: Telangana Jagruthi chief K Kavitha launches her political party, names it 'Telangana Rashtra Sena'.



(Source: Third Party)

(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/gzBEv7WzjT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2026

The gesture was widely interpreted as an effort to reconnect with the emotional core of Telangana’s identity politics, invoking memories of the struggle that led to statehood.

Reclaiming Telangana-Centric Politics

The choice of the party’s name, Telangana Rashtra Sena, has drawn attention for its strong regional resonance. Political observers believe it reflects a deliberate attempt to revive the Telangana-first narrative, which had once been central to the statehood movement.

Many analysts argue that this narrative lost some of its intensity after the BRS expanded its ambitions beyond Telangana, rebranding itself with a national outlook. Kavitha’s new formation appears to position itself as a return to that original focus, appealing to voters who continue to prioritise regional identity and aspirations.

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