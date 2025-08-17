Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKathua Cloudburst: J-K CM Announces Immediate Ex-Gratia, Kin Of Deceased To Get Rs 2 Lakh

Kathua Cloudburst: J-K CM Announces Immediate Ex-Gratia, Kin Of Deceased To Get Rs 2 Lakh

In a post shared on X by the Office of Chief Minister, Abdullah said the assistance is aimed at providing immediate relief and supporting the affected families in rebuilding their lives.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday announced ex-gratia assistance to the families of the deceased from the CM’s relief fund, in addition to SDRF support.

In a post shared on X by the Office of Chief Minister, Abdullah said the assistance is aimed at providing immediate relief and supporting the affected families in rebuilding their lives.

Seven members of four families, including five children, were killed and six others injured in two separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday.

“The chief minister, expressing deep concern for the lives and property affected by the recent cloudburst in Kathua, has announced ex-gratia assistance from the CM’s Relief Fund, in addition to SDRF support,” the post read.

It said Rs 2 lakh would be given to each deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those severely injured, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

The chief minister also sanctioned Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged houses, Rs 50,000 for severely damaged houses and Rs 25,000 for partially damaged houses. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Jammu And Kashmir Omar Abdullah Kathua Cloudburst
