Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaKashmir's Chief Preacher Mirwaiz Urges India, Pakistan To Resume Dialogue, Says Wars Cannot Resolve Disputes

Kashmir's Chief Preacher Mirwaiz Urges India, Pakistan To Resume Dialogue, Says Wars Cannot Resolve Disputes

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called on the leadership of India and Pakistan to return to the negotiating table, saying dialogue is the only way to resolve longstanding issues.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kashmir's Mirwaiz urged India, Pakistan leaders to resume dialogue.
  • He cited US-Iran talks as a viable path for resolution.
  • Dialogue, not war, resolves issues; region has potential.
  • He hopes leadership will support peaceful resolution efforts.

Srinagar, Jun 30 (PTI) Kashmir's chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday asserted that dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving issues, and urged the leadership in India and Pakistan to return to the negotiating table.

"As we speak about global peace, I am pleased that efforts are underway to revive dialogue between the United States and Iran. Once again, talks between the two countries are expected to take place this week. We have always supported such efforts," the Mirwaiz told reporters here.

He said that if the US and Iran can come to the negotiating table after escalation, then India and Pakistan can also sit together and talk to resolve issues.

"It was in this context that last Friday at Jamia Masjid I said that if Iran and the United States can come to the negotiating table, after escalation, then India and Pakistan can also sit together and talk to resolve issues. In this spirit, I appealed to the leadership of India to embrace the path of dialogue, because wars do not resolve disputes. It is through dialogue that issues are addressed and resolved," he said.

Addressing the Friday congregation at the Jamia Masjid here, the Mirwaiz had called for dialogue and statesmanship in South Asia, saying as one of India's longest-serving leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can revive the spirit of engagement.

"People should understand the context in which I made those remarks (on Friday). I believe that today our region holds immense potential. The Indian subcontinent possesses tremendous economic opportunities and abundant human resources. The entire region can move forward and prosper if only the leadership of the subcontinent demonstrates political vision and works towards improving mutual relations," he added.

Asserting that friendship between India and Pakistan offers "the best path toward resolving longstanding issues, including the Kashmir conflict", the Mirwaiz expressed hope that the leadership of India, Pakistan, and Kashmir will support such efforts so that peace is strengthened and issues are resolved through peaceful means. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Ayodhya Donation Theft Row: Opposition Protests in Mumbai Over Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Allegations

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's main message regarding resolving issues?

He asserts that dialogue is the only viable path to resolving issues. He urged India and Pakistan's leadership to return to the negotiating table for peaceful solutions.

What example did Mirwaiz provide for India and Pakistan to resume talks?

Mirwaiz cited the efforts to revive dialogue between the United States and Iran. He believes if they can talk after escalation, India and Pakistan can too.

What was Mirwaiz's specific appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

He appealed to PM Modi, as a long-serving leader, to revive the spirit of engagement in South Asia. He urged Modi to embrace the path of dialogue, as wars do not resolve disputes.

According to Mirwaiz, what are the benefits of India-Pakistan friendship?

Mirwaiz believes friendship between India and Pakistan offers the best path to resolving longstanding issues, including the Kashmir conflict. It can also help the entire region prosper economically.

Published at : 30 Jun 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jamia Masjid Kashmir Narendra Modi India Pakistan Talks US Iran Talks 'Narendra Modi'
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Kashmir's Chief Preacher Mirwaiz Urges India, Pakistan To Resume Dialogue, Says Wars Cannot Resolve Disputes
Kashmir's Chief Preacher Mirwaiz Urges India, Pakistan To Resume Dialogue, Says Wars Cannot Resolve Disputes
India
Monsoon Surges North: Delhi, NCR May Finally Get Rain In Next 2-3 Days
Monsoon Surges North: Delhi, NCR May Finally Get Rain In Next 2-3 Days
India
Rajasthan HC Upholds Bayana MLA Ritu Banawat's Election, Slaps Rs 1 Lakh Cost For Evading Summons
Rajasthan HC Upholds Bayana MLA Ritu Banawat's Election, Slaps Rs 1 Lakh Cost For Evading Summons
India
Indian Coast Guard Rescues Six Fishermen As Boat Begins Sinking Off Karnataka Coast
Indian Coast Guard Rescues Six Fishermen As Boat Begins Sinking Off Karnataka Coast
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Donation Theft Row: Opposition Protests in Mumbai Over Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Allegations
Ayodhya Donation Theft Probe: RMO Arjun Dev Transferred After 17 Years as SIT Examines His Role in Ayodhya Donation Theft Case
Ayodhya Donation Theft Row: Dhirendra Shastri Condemns Alleged Donation Theft, Says Culprits Will Face ‘Severe Punishment’
Ayodhya Donation Theft Probe: Police Seeks Court Approval to Question Ayodhya Donation Theft Accused in Jail
Ayodhya Donation: SIT to Submit Final Ayodhya Donation Theft Report in First Week of July
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget