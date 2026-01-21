Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Withdraws Remarks On Kasaragod, Malappuram Poll Results After Row

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) Expressing regret over the pain caused by his recent remarks, Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian on Wednesday withdrew the statement related to the recent Kasaragod municipality and Malappuram election results, saying his views "had been twisted and falsely portrayed as being against a particular community".

His response came as the Congress-led UDF intensified its attack on him and the Left government over his comments.

The row erupted after Cherian, on Sunday, said that while the RSS promoted majority communalism, minority communalism was also being encouraged by the Muslim League, a key ally of the Congress in Kerala.

Accusing the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, of making "divisive remarks", Cherian had said that the results of the Kasaragod municipality elections showed the Muslim League and the BJP securing more seats, while secular parties such as the Congress and the CPI(M) failed to perform well.

He had also referred to the Malappuram district panchayat elections, where the Muslim League has clear dominance.

"Read the names of those who won in the Malappuram district panchayat elections. Should our state's situation move in that direction?" he had asked.

The minister's remarks were interpreted by the Congress and its allies as a reference to the Muslim League candidates' victories in Kasaragod Municipality and Malappuram district in the local body polls last month.

In a statement, Cherian said the campaign to distort his words had caused him "great pain" and hurt the secular position he has followed throughout his life.

"The campaign being carried out by twisting the words I spoke the other day and portraying them as if they were directed against a particular community is causing me great pain," he said.

"The factually incorrect propaganda currently being spread deeply wounds the secular stand that I have adopted and upheld throughout my life till today," Cherian said.

The minister said his public life has always been guided by equality and compassion beyond religion and caste, and that branding him as communal was unacceptable.

"Questioning my public life—which transcends religious considerations and is rooted in loving all human beings equally, without any distinction of caste or religion, and working for them--by placing it in the camp of communalism is something I can never tolerate," he said.

Referring to his political journey, Cherian, who is also a state secretariat member of the CPI(M), said he has consistently opposed attacks on minority communities across the country.

"As a CPI(M) activist who consistently and strongly reacts against attacks on minority communities across the country, my 42 years of public life have never aligned with any form of communalism," he said, adding that he had faced "many bitter experiences" because of this stand.

Acknowledging the hurt caused by the controversy, Cherian said he understood that the propaganda had troubled many people, including those he respects.

"Although my statement has been distorted, I understand that the propaganda has caused difficulty and pain to my brothers and sisters," he said.

"It also pains me that some individuals, spiritual organisations, and spiritual leaders whom I respect have misunderstood me," Cherian said. Expressing regret, the minister said he was withdrawing the statement.

"If, due to a misunderstanding of what I said, my intention has caused discomfort or pain to anyone without understanding my sincerity, I express my genuine regret. I withdraw the statement I made," Cherian said.

Reacting to Cherian's regret, the Congress said that issuing just a statement is not enough.

"The party (CPI(M)) must take action against him. He is Kerala’s Cultural Affairs Minister. It is secularism and Kerala’s cultural ethos that Minister Saji has questioned. This should not end with a mere press release. Both the party and the government must take action against him," KPCC chief Sunny Joseph told reporters here.

He said the matter would be raised both inside and outside the state Assembly. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK ADB

