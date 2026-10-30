ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaWATCH: 20 Women Observe Karwa Chauth Behind Bars In UP Jail, Some Break Fast With Husbands’ Photos

WATCH: 20 Women Observe Karwa Chauth Behind Bars In UP Jail, Some Break Fast With Husbands’ Photos

Five women at Lalitpur District Jail observed Karwa Chauth, with two performing rituals alongside their husbands and three using photographs.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Five Lalitpur inmates observed Karwa Chauth for their husbands.
  • Two women performed rituals with their husbands inside prison.
  • Three others used husbands' photographs to complete the ceremonies.
  • Jail administration facilitated arrangements, supporting inmate rehabilitation.

Over 20 women inmates at Lalitpur District Jail in Uttar Pradesh observed Karwa Chauth this year, praying for the long lives of their husbands despite being separated from them by prison walls. While two women were allowed to perform the rituals with their husbands, who are also lodged in the same jail, the remaining three completed the ceremony with the help of their husbands' photographs.

The jail administration made special arrangements to ensure the inmates could celebrate the festival. Jail Superintendent Prashant Upadhyay organised traditional clothes, mehendi, bangles, puja materials, fruits and sweets using funds from the Prisoners' Welfare Fund.

Mehendi, Traditional Attire And Evening Puja

Preparations began in the women's barracks, where the inmates applied mehendi to each other's hands and dressed up for the occasion under the supervision of female jail staff.

The administration also designated a space within the prison premises for the women to listen to the Karwa Chauth story and perform the customary prayers.

After moonrise, the inmates followed the traditional ritual of viewing the moon through a sieve before praying for their husbands' well-being. They subsequently broke their fasts, with the jail authorities providing fruits and refreshments.

ALSO READ: 'Let Me Handle Politics': Fadnavis Takes Dig At Thackeray Cousins, Uddhav, Raj Respond With Wit

Two Women Perform Karwa Chauth With Husbands

Two of the women, Chanda and Pushpa, were permitted to celebrate the occasion alongside their husbands, who are also inmates at Lalitpur District Jail. The couples were allowed to come together during the prayers so the women could complete the rituals in their husbands' presence.

ALSO READ: ‘Tejashwi + Prashant Kishor’: Lalu's Daughter Rohini Acharya Floats New Formula To Counter BJP In Bihar

For the other three inmates, female staff members displayed photographs of their husbands on mobile phones, enabling them to perform the customary rituals despite the separation.

Jail Administration Says Festivals Support Rehabilitation

Superintendent Prashant Upadhyay said prisons should serve as centres for reform rather than being viewed solely as places of punishment. He emphasised that addressing inmates' religious practices and emotional needs was also an important part of their rehabilitation.

The welfare fund was used to purchase earthen pots, sieves, lamps, bangles, scarves, puja materials, fruits and seven varieties of sweets for the celebrations.

According to Upadhyay, the jail administration also makes arrangements for inmates to observe other festivals, including Raksha Bandhan, Eid and Diwali.

Frequently Asked Questions

What festival did the women inmates observe at Lalitpur District Jail?

Five women inmates at Lalitpur District Jail observed Karwa Chauth, praying for their husbands' long lives despite separation. Special arrangements were made by the jail administration for the celebration.

How did the jail administration facilitate the Karwa Chauth celebration?

Jail Superintendent Prashant Upadhyay made special arrangements, providing traditional clothes, puja materials, fruits, and sweets. Funds from the Prisoners' Welfare Fund were used for these provisions.

How did the inmates perform Karwa Chauth rituals despite being in jail?

Two women observed the fast with their husbands, who are also inmates. The remaining three completed the ceremony using photographs of their husbands, displayed by female staff.

Why does the jail administration allow inmates to celebrate festivals?

Superintendent Prashant Upadhyay stated that prisons should aid reform, not just punishment. Addressing inmates' religious and emotional needs is an important part of their rehabilitation process.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Oct 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karwa Chauth Women Prisoners UTTAR PRADESH NEWS Lalitpur District Jail Karwa Chauth In Jail
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Manoj Tiwari Takes A Dip In Yamuna, Declares 30 Km Of River Clean; AAP Says Drink Water At Kalindi Kunj
Manoj Tiwari Takes A Dip In Yamuna, Declares 30 Km Of River Clean; AAP Says Drink Water At Kalindi Kunj
India
Supreme Court Cancels Anant Singh Bail In Dularchand Yadav Murder Case, Sets Dec 1 Deadline
Supreme Court Cancels Anant Singh Bail In Dularchand Yadav Murder Case, Sets Dec 1 Deadline
India
Nov 1 Rally: Delhi Traders Flag Rs 10,000 Crore Daily Business Risk, Seek Sonia Gandhi's Intervention
10 Lakh People, 20 Markets: Why Delhi Traders Want Congress To Shift Its November 1 Rally
India
India Condemns Attacks On Commercial Ships At UN; Warns Of Threats To Global Trade, Seafarers
India Condemns Attacks On Commercial Ships At UN; Warns Of Threats To Global Trade, Seafarers
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Breaking News: SC Setback for Anant Singh, Must Surrender by December 1 in Dularchand Murder Case
Bihar News: SC to Hear Anant Singh Bail Challenge in Dularchand Yadav Murder Case Today in Court Now
UP Political News: Azam Khan Release Delayed? ED Remand Plea Creates Fresh Legal Hurdle Despite High Court Bail
Delhi Mock Parliament: Opposition Leaders' Seats Set, Will BJP's Top Leadership Join the Debate?
Mega Rally: INDIA Bloc Targets One Million People at Ramlila Maidan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget