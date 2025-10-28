Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarur Stampede: What Happened During Vijay's Closed-Door Meeting With Victims’ Families?

Karur Stampede: What Happened During Vijay's Closed-Door Meeting With Victims’ Families?

The meeting, held on Monday at a private resort in Mamallapuram near Chennai, was Vijay’s first direct interaction with the bereaved families since the tragedy on September 27.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), met with 37 of the 38 families who lost their loved ones in last month’s Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives during a party welfare event. The meeting, held on Monday at a private resort in Mamallapuram near Chennai, was Vijay’s first direct interaction with the bereaved families since the tragedy on September 27.

Vijay Meets Victims' Families At Mamallapuram

According to attendees, Vijay personally met each family between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., spending time listening to their accounts and offering condolences. Family members said the actor-politician apologized for the incident and expressed regret for not visiting Karur immediately after the stampede.

One parent who lost a child said Vijay broke down in tears while speaking, describing the meeting as deeply emotional. “He spoke like a family member, not a politician,” another attendee shared, adding that Vijay refrained from making political remarks throughout the session, as per a report on The Print.

The families had been brought to Mamallapuram on Sunday and accommodated in 46 rooms arranged by the TVK team. Many of them took photographs with Vijay, holding portraits of their deceased relatives as a tribute.

Stampede Victim's Wife Returns Rs 20 L Compensation

While the meeting brought solace to several families, it also reflected the lingering pain and dissatisfaction among some victims’ kin.

Earlier, Vijay had announced a Rs 20 lakh compensation for each bereaved family, which was credited to their bank accounts. However, M Sangavi, wife of victim Ramesh from Kodangipatti in Karur, returned the amount, saying she was upset that Vijay neither visited Karur as promised nor informed her about the Chennai meeting, reported The New Indian Express. She transferred the money back, expressing her discontent with how the outreach was handled.

Karur Tragedy

The Karur stampede, which occurred during a welfare aid distribution event organised by TVK in Velusamypuram, remains one of the worst crowd disasters in recent political history. Among the 41 victims were 16 women and six children.

While Vijay’s meeting offered closure to some families, the tragedy continues to cast a shadow over his nascent political journey, raising questions about event management, accountability, and crisis response within his party.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Karur Tamil NAdu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
World
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Cities
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget