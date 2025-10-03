Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTN Assembly Speaker Appavu Blames Vijay For Karur Stampede, Claims Political Contract With Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Speaker Appavu accused actor Vijay of entering politics through a "contract" with Amit Shah, criticizing his delayed response to a Karur stampede during a TVK event.

By : ANI | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu launched a sharp attack against actor-turned-politician Vijay, alleging that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief had entered politics only after striking a "political contract" with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing reporters in Tirunelveli on Friday, Appavu said, "Vijay has not started his party out of his own conviction. Just as he signed contracts to act in films, he has signed an agreement with Amit Shah to act in politics. He is performing according to that deal. Whatever good or bad comes out of it, those who made him do it must take responsibility."

Referring to the September 27 stampede incident in Karur, the Speaker alleged that Vijay's delayed arrival and the presence of a large crowd led to the tragedy. "On a 19-foot-wide road, a 12-foot bus was parked, creating congestion. Vijay arrived late with thousands of supporters, causing a stampede that claimed 41 lives. After just seven minutes of campaigning, he boarded a private flight and went into hiding in Panaiyur," Appavu said.

He added that Chief Minister MK Stalin had personally rushed to Karur at midnight, consoled the bereaved families, and paid homage to the victims. At the same time, Vijay only issued a video message after political outfits, including the RSS, voiced support for him.

Mocking Vijay's public style, Appavu said, "At 50, Vijay himself should be called an uncle, but he keeps calling everyone 'uncle.' He is acting in politics just as he acted in cinema. Whether he or his advisers are at fault in Karur, this government will take strict action."

Dismissing speculation of secret ties, Appavu clarified that the DMK has no hidden alliances, "We have a direct relationship with TVK. There is no need for secrecy. Personally, I enjoy Vijay's comedy performances, but politically, TVK is directly connected with DMK." Appavu also thanked the Sports Minister for additional funds to renovate the synthetic turf ground in Tirunelveli for the state-level women's hockey tournament, which the Chief Minister inaugurated. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
