SC Agrees To Hear Plea For CBI Probe Into Karur Rally Stampede That Killed 41

HomeNewsIndiaSC Agrees To Hear Plea For CBI Probe Into Karur Rally Stampede That Killed 41

The Supreme Court will hear on October 10 an appeal by a BJP leader challenging the Madras High Court's refusal of a CBI probe into the Karur stampede that killed 41 during actor Vijay's rally.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on October 10 a plea challenging a Madras High Court order refusing a CBI probe into the September 27 stampede at Karur during a political rally of actor and TVK founder Vijay that killed 41 persons and injured over 60.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the appeal of BJP leader Uma Anandan seeking a CBI probe into the stampede.

“A plea for CBI probe has been dismissed whereas a single judge has observed that he is not satisfied with the probe conducted (into the stampede)," a lawyer told the bench.

"List (it) on Friday,” the CJI said.

On October 3, the Madras High Court formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the September 27 stampede at the political rally of actor-politician Vijay.

The principal bench of the high court also dismissed a BJP leader's plea seeking a CBI probe into the incident, and directed her to approach the Madurai bench.

The high court formed the SIT under senior IPS officer and Inspector General, North Zone, Asra Garg.

It also criticised the organisers of the event, the TVK leadership and police over the stampede, which killed multiple women and children, among others.

A total of 41 people died in the stampede, with police noting that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants.

Police also blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue for the tragedy. PTI SJK ARI

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karur TVK Karur Stampede
